Fans disappointed over Kelli Giddish's exit from 'Law and Order: SVU'

Kelli Giddish Photo by Ryanfellowsfitts23

It was announced back in August 2022 that Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, would leave NBC's Law and Order: SVU after 12 years. Fans were disappointed when it did happen in the finale of Season 24 which aired on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Giddish did not want to leave the show. The lead character and executive producer Mariska Hargitay objected to her leaving because they had become very close friends. The final words Mariska's character Captain Olivia Benson whispered in Amanda's ear as they were hugging were: "Don't postpone joy."

The decision was made by higher management at NBC. Fans started an online campaign to keep Giddish on the show, but it didn't help.

Amanda was not killed off the show

One thing that viewers were happy about was that Amanda Rollins was not killed off the show. Instead, she got the happy ending she deserved. She decided to step down as a detective for a slower-paced life as a college professor teaching forensic psychology at Fordham University.

She her co-workers when they were summoned to the courthouse. They thought their invitation had something to do with a case. Then they saw ADA Sonny Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino, rush in and Amanda enter the room wearing a wedding gown.

Rollins said:

"Carisi and I were talking and we realized marriage is a lot like a crime. We have motive and opportunity. We didn’t want to do this without any of you here."

Social media reacts

After Giddish's final appearance on Thursday night, viewers were quick to voice their opinions on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter:

"This is so sad and not what the viewers want, but I guess we don’t matter anymore."

Another added:

"I will never forgive @WolfEnt for getting rid of Kelli. #KelliDeservesBetter"

After her last episode aired, Kelli shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her time on Law and Order: SVU. She also summed up her feeling in one simple sentence.

"To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!"

Good news

That was not the last time you will see the 42-year-old actress. It has been confirmed that Kelli Giddish will make a guest appearance on Law & Order: Organized Crime in the future. However, the date has not been confirmed.