Overview of first three episodes of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries

The much anticipated Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted on Thursday, December 8, 2022, with about 2.4 million viewers. Even though the series is only half over, it received the highest UK ratings for any Netflix show in 2022.

Episode 1

In the first episode, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk about their 2016 whirlwind romance. Meghan reveals she wasn't looking for a relationship the summer they met. Harry tells how they actually met over Instagram.

"I was just scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat, with dog ears. That was the first thing - I was like 'who is THAT?'"

Harry tells how similar Meghan is to his late mother.

"So much of how Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence - she has this warmth about her."

Harry and Meghan share information, photos, and footage from their one-week visit to Botswana. Harry talks about the impact his mother's death has had on his life. Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, also appear in the episode.

Episode 2

Meghan reveals in episode 2 that the beginning of her relationship with Harry was "long distance" and "guarded."

She says:

"Everything was just texts and FaceTimes and we'd just talk for hours and it just felt exciting which is so weird because it wasn't exciting in the way that people would assume that it would be."

The couple recounted the initial relief they felt after their relationship became public. That was quickly followed by a nightmare for Meghan as she was followed around Toronto while filming Suits .

The British press literally invaded their lives. Harry feared the paparazzi would treat his wife the way his mother Princess Diana was treated which led to her death. In his own words, Harry shared how serious the death threats against Markle really were. He describes the early stages of his relationship as a "combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving, and disguises."

On November 8, 2016, Prince Harry released an unprecedented statement about the abuse and harassment Meghan was facing in the press, but the headlines didn't stop. Many of them had racial undertones.

Prince Harry says Queen Elizabeth II was the first senior member of the Royal Family who Meghan met. Meghan said she found the royals to be quite formal. She says she has always been a hugger and didn't realize that was jarring for a lot of British people.

In part two Doria Ragland sits down for her first public interview about her daughter Meghan and Harry. She was told to keep the relationship a secret in the beginning. Ragland also says that after the news broke, she could not even go outside to walk her dogs because of the paparazzi.

The couple also shares details about the night they became engaged. Then Meghan describes her engagement interview as "an orchestrated reality show."

Episode 3

In part three, Meghan and Harry discussed the days leading up to their high-profile wedding. Meghan talks about the relationship between her and her father, Thomas Markle. She reminded viewers how he staged paparazzi photos before the nuptials. Harry expresses his sadness at the lack of contact between Meghan and her father. Meghan mentions that she has not been in touch with her half-sister Samantha Markle for over a decade but is close to Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh Hale.

Upcoming episodes