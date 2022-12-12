Christmas traditions in Virginia

Christmas decorations Photo by Amazon

There are many Christmas traditions within families, cultures, countries, and communities. A tradition in one family might not be the same tradition in every family. However, there are some common traditions that everyone practices in the State of Virginia.

Christmas trees

Many people have Christmas trees in their houses. That is a tradition, but they are not all decorated the same way. The timing of putting it up and taking it down might also be different. Some people wouldn't consider putting up an artificial Christmas tree. They prefer a live tree, and there are different kinds of live Christmas trees.

The Christmas tree usually is put in a central location in the house. Some people choose to have more than one tree located in different rooms with different themes.

The tree is decorated with ornaments, tinsel, garland, and lights, with an angel or a star symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem at the top. Presents the family will exchange are wrapped and placed under the tree.

Christmas gifts

Gifts, also called presents, are wrapped in fancy paper or in gift bags and usually opened on Christmas morning. Some families have a tradition of opening one or more gifts on Christmas Eve and the rest of them are opened the following morning.

Children are allowed to play with any toys and electronics as soon as they open their gifts. At one time in rural communities, gifts were opened and displayed under the tree until the tree was taken down after New Year's Day. Gifts were left out during the holidays so visitors could see what everyone in the household got for Christmas. Can you imagine a video game, a bike, or a special toy being idle under the tree for over a week? Yes, that did happen long along in rural Virginia.

Decorations

Every family is different when it comes to decorations. Other than the Christmas tree, there are other decorations. Candles are placed in each window of some houses. A wreath might be on the front door. Christmas cards are hung or displayed for decoration. Many Virginians decorate their houses on the outside and in their front yards so neighbors and those passing by can enjoy the decorations.

Christmas dinner

A traditional Christmas dinner in Virginia is similar to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. It usually includes roasted turkey with stuffing, ham, or roast beef. Mashed potatoes, squash, roasted vegetables, and cranberry sauce are side dishes. A variety of desserts are served. They include chocolate cake, coconut cake, potato pie, coconut pie, and fruit cake. Beverages include apple cider or eggnog sprinkled with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Christmas songs

Many Christmas songs are heard on Richmond radio and television stations from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday. Some of the popular songs include Jingle Bells, Silver Bells, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, and All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Choirs and congregations in Virginia churches sing Silent Night, O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Joy to the World.

Christmas movies

There are many Christmas movies old and new. The old movies return almost every year and movie lovers watch and enjoy them as if they are seeing them for the very first time.

The Hallmark Channel begins showing romantic Christmas movies right after Halloween, and they continue throughout the holidays.

Church services

In some Virginia churches, there is a special service on the Sunday before Christmas and Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. A Nativity play is another tradition performed in some Richmond churches.

Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on Sundays this year. Sometimes when Christmas Day is on a Sunday, some churches close so parishioners can stay home with their families on Christmas morning.

Christmas cards

Not as many Christmas cards are delivered by mail carriers as they have been in the past. That's because of the price of postage and social media. A person can save a lot of money on the price of the card and postage by simply finding one online and sending the same card to an entire group of people with one click of the mouse. Surely, it is not the same as receiving a greeting card in the mail.

At one time people used to display their many cards on the wall or on their coffee tables to be read by visitors during the holidays.

One Virginia woman said:

"I used to receive up to 40 to 50 cards during the Christmas season. Now I receive fewer than five cards. Times have really changed in recent years."

She admitted that she doesn't send as many cards as she has done in the past. She concludes that's also one of the reasons she doesn't get as many.