What viewers learned from the first part of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries

Harry & Meghan is an American documentary series streaming on Netflix. It is the couple's story told in their own words about meeting and loving each other. Even though the series is only half over, it has received the highest UK ratings for any Netflix show in 2022.

It is released in two volumes:

  1. Thursday, December 8, 2022: three, one-hour episodes
  2. Thursday, December 15, 2022: the final three, one-hour episodes

The first three episodes of the docuseries focus on their relationship from the early days and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding their lives. Many things in the series were already known. However, Netflix brought out some behind-the-scenes information that the public was not aware of.

1. Meghan Markle first caught Prince Harry's attention on Instagram

The pair recounted their love story in episode one. Prince Harry, 38, revealed that Meghan, 41, first caught his attention on Instagram. Harry shared:

"I was scrolling through my feed and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first kiss was in Botswana

The public had heard this fact several times that the pair had met only twice when Harry invited Meghan to join him on a visit to Botswana. That's where they had their first kiss. Meghan shared:

"There's no distraction. There was no cell phone reception. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. And there was no, how do I look? Thankfully, we really liked each other."

3. Meghan learned about the 'formality' of hugging the royals

Meghan told the story of her very first meeting with her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton. She was in ripped jeans and was barefoot when Prince William and Kate came over for dinner. Meghan is a hugger. She said, "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

4. The royal family was initially 'impressed'

The royal family was initially impressed by Meghan. However, there were some reservations about her career as an actress. Harry recalled:

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves. I think they were surprised. Maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman."

Harry added:

"But the fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. 'Oh she's an American actress — this won't last' "

Meghan agreed that as their romance blossomed, being an actress was the biggest problem when it came to what Harry's family thought of her.

5. Prince Harry coached his wife about the paparazzi

In episode two of the docuseries, Meghan and Harry recounted the initial relief they felt after taking their relationship public. That was quickly followed by a nightmare for Meghan as she was followed around Toronto while filming Suits. She received death threats. On November 8, 2016, Prince Harry released an unprecedented statement about the abuse and harassment Meghan was facing in the press, but the headlines continued. Many of them had racial undertones.

6. Meghan Markle's mom speaks in her first public interview

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland. The second episode featured a sit-down with Doria, marking her first public interview since her daughter married Prince Harry in 2018.

Seeing the negative words in the media caused Doria to tell her daughter, "This is about race." Meghan said, "Mommy, I don't want to hear it." Doria assured her that's what is coming down the pike.

7. Meghan Markle's clothes

In episode three, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her discreet sense of style while living in the UK. She wore neutral hues in deference to other senior working royals. She recalled:

"To my understanding, you could never wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth] if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."
Meghan said she wore a lot of muted tones. She is seen in the photo above in a tan wrap coat during her first Sandringham Christmas.

8. Prince Harry shares early memories of Princess Diana

Harry recalled his mom's "cheeky laugh," but he also admitted, "I don't really have any early memories of my mum. It's almost like, internally I blocked them out." Prince Harry shared:

"My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son."

9. Archie and Lili make cameos

Harry and Meghan's young children are rarely seen. In the docuseries, Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, make a cameo appearance."

10. Prince Harry talks about Thomas Markle

In the third episode, the Duke of Sussex said, "It's incredibly sad" how his wife and father-in-law, Thomas Markle, disconnected. He explained it this way:

"She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father. And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad."

Information in this article came from the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan which are now streaming on Netflix. The rest of the episodes will premiere on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Then there will be another article about the second volume.

