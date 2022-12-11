Tips to keep your Christmas tree fresh

Christmas tree Photo by Wayfair

Many people spend a lot of time picking out a Christmas tree that they like. Sadly, once they take it home and decorate it, they forget about it until it is time to take it down. With proper care, your tree will stay fresh until you are ready to take it down after the holidays.

A live tree is usually the central part of Christmas decorations in a lot of households. The choices include either a Balsam fir, a Scotch pine, or a spruce tree because of their lasting scent and stronger branches to hold all the ornaments and lights. Also, those trees will keep their needles for a long time. They don't fall off as quickly as other types of Christmas trees.

Here are simple tips to keep your tree looking fresh and smelling strong all season long.

1. Pick the freshest tree

Start by picking the freshest Christmas tree you can find. Never choose one with brown needles or one where the needles are already falling off. Look for a tree that doesn't lose a lot of green needles when you shake it or gently pull on the branches. Also, never choose a tree that is fading, has wrinkled bark, discolored needles, a musty odor, bugs, or other insects.

2. Use the right tree stand

In order to keep your Christmas tree fresh throughout the holidays, you should use a reservoir-type tree stand. Not only will that type of stand keep your tree fresh, but it will also reduce the loss of some needles. Make sure the stand fits your tree and is large enough to hold a gallon of water.

3. Water your tree

Christmas trees can go only 6-8 hours without enough water. Cut about an inch off the bottom of the trunk so the tree can get water. There should always be at least two inches of water in the stand. You might need to refill the stand every day to keep the tree hydrated. Make sure the trunk is submerged in the water instead of resting on top of the water.

4. Keep the room cool

Turn the heat down in the room where your Christmas tree is located. It will stay fresh longer in a cool location. Set up your tree away from a fireplace, heat vents, and direct sunlight to keep the branches from drying. Some people use a humidifier to keep the air moist. Keep in mind that as long as the tree is in a cool place, the needles might not drop off as quickly as they would in a heated room.

5. Use proper lights

All lights are not equal. It depends on a person's preference for size and colors. You should choose the proper lights for the size of your tree. If you have a small tree, use miniature lights that are not too heavy on the branches. Besides, miniature lights provide low heat. If you have a larger tree, then it is perfectly fine to use larger bulbs.

If you use larger bulbs, check on the water level of your tree every day, especially during the first seven to ten days after you have set it up and decorated it. That's because larger bulbs produce more heat that might dry the branches.

6. Do not use additives

You might be accustomed to using additives to keep fresh-cut flowers alive longer. You might also use plant food for your potted plants. However, you do not need to use any additives to make your tree last longer. Christmas trees need only water to keep them fresh.

7. Safety measures

To be on the safe side while your tree is up, keep small children and pets away from the tree. Never allow a baby to crawl near a tree, and never leave them alone in a room with a Christmas tree. It is dangerous if the tree falls over