Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership

Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.

The 51-year-old pastor appeared on the Cool Soror podcast with Rashan Ali and explained his goal to launch a cannabis business to help drive membership and entrepreneurship within the Black community.

The host thought the pastor was joking. When Ali laughed, Bryant said he was serious and he quickly began to explain what he could accomplish by adding the growing cannabis industry to his church.

“No, no, really. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America. So my position to my deacons is, why are we not raising cannabis?”

He stated:

"I'll be able to bring in Black males that are able to do it legally. I'm teaching them farming. I'm helping them to enhance the ecosystem."

Bryant is confident that if Black men hear, "They’re growing weed at the church!" they will be eager to join to be a part of the business.

The cannabis industry

GlowHub reports that the cannabis industry raised over $1.6 billion in January 2021, However, it is obvious that Black people’s chances of getting into the market are much harder compared to their white counterparts, as noted by The Guardian.

Bryant's main obstacle is Georgia’s strict laws against the sale of cannabis unless for medical purposes. In September, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to award medical cannabis licenses to only two businesses in the state, Cannabis Business Times reports.

Pastor Jamal Bryant is known for "pushing the envelope." Therefore, if there is a way for it to be done, he will find it and put his plan into action.