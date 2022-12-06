17-year-old 'Shark Tank' contestant impressed all five sharks with slime

Sliiimeyhoney Photo by ABC/Christopher Willard

ABC's episode of Shark Tank which aired on Friday, December 2, 2022 was taped when Mark Lin was 17 years old and in high school. He is now a freshman at UCLA. He pitched his product, and all five sharks were impressed not only with his presentation but also with his impressive profits.

Lin's product

The teenage contestant made slime, sold it to his friends, and earned $1.2 million in just 3 years. Out of Lin's $540,000 in year-to-date sales at the time of filming, $300,000 was pure profit from selling food-scented slime he made in his garage in Burbank, California.

Lin's company Sliimeyhoney was profitable for the high school student almost from the beginning. . He made the slime himself, hired 11 friends to help package and ship it, and sold $50,000 worth of product in the very first year. That number grew to $580,000 in the next year.

Today, Sliimeyhoney sells non-edible, food-scented slime in unique flavors such as banana milk, hot chocolate, and birthday cake batter for $10 to $16 per six-ounce container. The different types of slime have unique designs and scents. Even though they are not edible, they look and smell good enough to eat.

Lin's pitch on Shark Tank

On the show, Lin asked for $150,000 in exchange for 10% of his company. He wanted the money to move his company from his garage into a full-fledged warehouse. He also wanted one of the sharks as a mentor to help him run the business while he was in school.

Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John were quick to negotiate. O'Leary, who goes by the moniker "Mr. Wonderful," said he would invest $150,000 for 30% of the company if Lin could create a "Wonder Slime" flavor. John offered $150,000 for 25% of Sliimeyhoney.

Lin believed his sales proved that his company was worth more than that. Therefore, he counteroffered the sharks' offers. Then O'Leary and John declined. Mark Cuban encouraged Lin to "stick to your guns." The teenager made another offer with a similar valuation of $200,000 for 20%.

John suggested that Lin sticks with $150,000 because Sliimeyhoney already had a healthy cash flow. Lin agreed and countered with an offer of $150,000 for 20%.

Both O'Leary and John accepted. However, Lin decided to make the deal with John because he saw how O'Leary struggled to get the slime from his hands during the initial pitch.

John commented:

"I believe in you, and we're going to make sure you go to school, and I will help you with this business."

Even though Lin did not get what he initially requested, he left the show happy. That meant he gave up more of Sliimeyhoney's equity than he had anticipated.

Lin concluded:

"I'm so glad I was able to get a deal and gain the mentorship of a shark. That's "really what I came in here looking for."

Slime products Photo by sliimeyhoney.com