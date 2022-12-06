17-year-old 'Shark Tank' contestant impressed all five sharks with slime

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00197Z_0jZGcOQX00
SliiimeyhoneyPhoto byABC/Christopher Willard

ABC's episode of Shark Tank which aired on Friday, December 2, 2022 was taped when Mark Lin was 17 years old and in high school. He is now a freshman at UCLA. He pitched his product, and all five sharks were impressed not only with his presentation but also with his impressive profits.

Lin's product

The teenage contestant made slime, sold it to his friends, and earned $1.2 million in just 3 years. Out of Lin's $540,000 in year-to-date sales at the time of filming, $300,000 was pure profit from selling food-scented slime he made in his garage in Burbank, California.

Lin's company Sliimeyhoney was profitable for the high school student almost from the beginning. . He made the slime himself, hired 11 friends to help package and ship it, and sold $50,000 worth of product in the very first year. That number grew to $580,000 in the next year.

Today, Sliimeyhoney sells non-edible, food-scented slime in unique flavors such as banana milk, hot chocolate, and birthday cake batter for $10 to $16 per six-ounce container. The different types of slime have unique designs and scents. Even though they are not edible, they look and smell good enough to eat.

Lin's pitch on Shark Tank

On the show, Lin asked for $150,000 in exchange for 10% of his company. He wanted the money to move his company from his garage into a full-fledged warehouse. He also wanted one of the sharks as a mentor to help him run the business while he was in school.

Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John were quick to negotiate. O'Leary, who goes by the moniker "Mr. Wonderful," said he would invest $150,000 for 30% of the company if Lin could create a "Wonder Slime" flavor. John offered $150,000 for 25% of Sliimeyhoney.

Lin believed his sales proved that his company was worth more than that. Therefore, he counteroffered the sharks' offers. Then O'Leary and John declined. Mark Cuban encouraged Lin to "stick to your guns." The teenager made another offer with a similar valuation of $200,000 for 20%.

John suggested that Lin sticks with $150,000 because Sliimeyhoney already had a healthy cash flow. Lin agreed and countered with an offer of $150,000 for 20%.

Both O'Leary and John accepted. However, Lin decided to make the deal with John because he saw how O'Leary struggled to get the slime from his hands during the initial pitch.

John commented:

"I believe in you, and we're going to make sure you go to school, and I will help you with this business."

Even though Lin did not get what he initially requested, he left the show happy. That meant he gave up more of Sliimeyhoney's equity than he had anticipated.

Lin concluded:

"I'm so glad I was able to get a deal and gain the mentorship of a shark. That's "really what I came in here looking for."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qSJZ_0jZGcOQX00
Slime productsPhoto bysliimeyhoney.com

Lin initially started selling through Etsy in 2018. After getting a positive response, he started selling through his own website in 2020 and his Instagram account. The company's TikTok account has more than 933,000 followers. It is Lin's main source of marketing. Each Saturday, he announces new products that quickly sell out. Today, Lin has about 160 products, and he continues to add more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sliimey Honey# Mark Lin# Shark Tank# slime# Daymond John

Comments / 0

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
8210 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Tips to keep your Christmas tree fresh

Many people spend a lot of time picking out a Christmas tree that they like. Sadly, once they take it home and decorate it, they forget about it until it is time to take it down. With proper care, your tree will stay fresh until you are ready to take it down after the holidays.

Read full story
Dekalb County, GA

Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membership

Pastor Jamal BryantPhoto byMarcus Ingram/Getty Images. Pastor Jamal Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County, Georgia, near Lithonia. Bryant's plan is to get more members into his megachurch. He is launching a business to teach Black men to grow and sell weed.

Read full story
38 comments
Richmond, VA

'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, Virginia

The Spinners have been around for a long time. The group has been singing and dancing to fans' delight for over six decades. They are one of the most iconic and well-known groups in R&B history. The group is scheduled to perform on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is not too early to get your $75 tickets to see them at The Tin Pan, an intimate live music, concert, and events venue located at 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments

President Biden's two prisoner swaps during his administration

Trevor Reed and Brittany GrinerPhoto byALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES; KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES. Joe Biden become the 46th president of the United States on January 20, 2021. President Biden is wary of prisoner swaps. However, since the start of his presidency, he has made two of them.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

Herschel Walker's staffers wanted him to stop being a moron on television

Herschel WalkerPhoto byBrynn Anderson via Associated Press. The runoff election for the Georgia Senate seat is over with Herschel Walker losing to incumbent Raphael Warnock. Campaign aides for Herschel Walker attempted drastic efforts to keep him on message. Staffers told NBC Newsthat he was hard to manage and coach.

Read full story
26 comments

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and everyone is not happy about it

Brittney Griner was freed from Russian imprisonment Thursday, December 8, 2022, after the United States and Russian officials successfully negotiated a prisoner swap. Griner spent 294 days in captivity, following her February arrest for possession of vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. A Russian court found her guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined $16,000.

Read full story
96 comments
Richmond, VA

Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staff

A Richmond, Virginia restaurant refused to host a private event for a conservative Christian organization because of the group's position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Read full story
12 comments

'GMA' hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off the air this week

If you are a viewer of GMA3: What You Need to Know, you saw that regular hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were missing from their lunchtime show on Monday, December 5, 2022. Hours ago unofficial reports went out that they would not receive disciplinary action. However, ABC executives have decided to take them off the air this week as they privately figure out the next step, according to RadarOnline.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Department of Forestry advises not removing leaves from your yard and garden

Leaves in yardPhoto byShane Moreland/8News. Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.

Read full story
99 comments

'GMA' hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't be disciplined for dating on the job

Amy Robach and TJ HolmesPhoto byTwitter/ModAfroMama. Most companies have a policy against workplace dating. Since the news broke last Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Good Morning America has not commented on the reported Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship.

Read full story
13 comments
Chester, VA

Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from Disney

Disney Musicals in SchoolsPhoto bydisneymusicalinschools logo. Desirée Roots, artistic director for the community for Virginia Repertory Theatre, announced at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education in Chester, Virginia on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, that the organization has been awarded a grant from Disney to bring Disney Musicals in Schools, a program which aims to create "sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools."

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker is one of the worst candidates in the party's history

Outgoing Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was critical of Herschel Walker's Senate candidacy, according to a CBS News interview. In fact, he said:. "I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history."

Read full story
148 comments
Richmond, VA

'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next year

If you live in the Richmond, Virginia area and have never seen the global phenomenon Hamilton, you can get the chance to do it in the spring of next year when the performances will be at the Altria Theater from April 11 to April 23, 2023.

Read full story

Donald Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again

In a Saturday morning post on his Truth Social platform, former president Donald Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as President of the United States because of fraud. He also suggests a do-over of the 2020 election where Joe Biden was declared the winner of the title instead of him.

Read full story
545 comments
Charleston, SC

Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical exam

Identical twins Kayla and Kellie BinghamPhoto bymsn.com. Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham were wrongly accused of cheating on a medical exam in 2016 while studying at the Medical University of Southern Carolina in Charleston. The medical school claimed that the similar scores they received on an important exam must have been because they cheated.

Read full story
20 comments
Georgia State

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.

Read full story
70 comments

TJ Holmes' wife was blindsided by the news of his affair

TJ Holmes and Marilee FiebigPhoto byBENNETT RAGLIN/GETTY IMAGES. GMA3co-host TJ Holmes and Atlanta-area attorney, Marilee Fiebig have been separated for six months, according to Page Six. Even so, Fiebig is devastated to learn that TJ has been having an affair with his co-host Amy Robach especially since they were working on their marriage so they could reunite. Fiebig is finding out about the news from photos and other details that have been posted online in the last few days like everybody else. Some say the former Chief of Staff at JAY-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation was “blindsided” by her husband’s relationship with his co-host.

Read full story
4 comments

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have divided their 21 properties and other things now their divorce has been finalized

Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestPhoto byJean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images. More than a year after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement regarding custody and property. According to court documents, Kim and Kanye have agreed to both joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 3.

Read full story
9 comments

‘GMA’ co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have left their spouses and are having an affair

Good Morning America‘s co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are rumored to be more than just co-hosts. The Daily Mail and Page Six published photos of the two looking and acting more like a couple than co-workers even though both of them have spouses.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy