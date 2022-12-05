Virginia Department of Forestry advises not removing leaves from your yard and garden

Leaves in yard Photo by Shane Moreland/8News.

Most people like to get rid of leaves from their yards and gardens as soon as they hit the ground. They don't want their neighbors to think they are not good homeowners if they let leaves pile up on their lawns or gardens. They rush to get rid of them by raking them, throwing them away, and even burning them to get the leaves out of everybody's sight. The Virginia Department of Forestry advises you to let the leaves stay where they are.

According to the VDOF, when leaves are left alone they can naturally decompose. That will greatly benefit nearby plants and animals.

Leaves are valuable to yards and gardens

Leaves left on the ground can be very valuable to yards and gardens. Dead leaves are free mulch which reduces weeds and provides nutrients to plants. Dead leaves are great for gardens and flower beds. They are especially beneficial if you are growing shrubs, perennials, and some vegetables. Dead leaves can also become part of a compost pile to add to the soil in the warmer months.

Plants and wildlife will thank you if you leave the leaves alone. Insects, like butterflies and bumblebees, use leaves as a great spot to wait out the winter cold. Give them a warm place to live among the leaves. You can also add small dead limbs to make piles for the perfect winter habitat for small mammals, reptiles, and amphibians.

An additional benefit

An additional benefit when you take the Virginia Department of Forestry's advice is that you can relax and not have to use unnecessary energy raking and discarding leaves from your yard and garden. The downside of taking the advice is that your neighbors might not know about it and think you are just being lazy. If that concerns you, tell them what the Virginia Department of Forestry recommends.