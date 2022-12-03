Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnoock Photo by Getty Images

With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.

Emerson College poll

That Emerson College poll was conducted from November 28 to 30 among 888 likely voters for The Hill newspaper and WJBF in Augusta, Georgia, and the margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The results of the poll were released on Thursday showing Warnock with a narrow lead over Walker. The Democratic senator had 51 percent support to the Republican's 49 percent. If that prediction holds up, then Walker will be the winner by a very thin margin.

SurveyUSA poll

Similar results emerged in a SurveyUSA poll conducted for WXIA-TV in Atlanta from November 26 to 30 among 1,214 likely voters. That survey found Warnock led with 50 percent to Walker's 46 percent and 4 percent of likely voters were undecided. The poll also provided numbers that included voters who were classified as "leaners." Those are undecided voters who told the pollster they were leaning toward one candidate or another.

Warnock led with 50 percent support to Walker's 47 percent and 3 percent of likely voters undecided. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points for likely voters.

Problem with polls

Polls are just surveys and don't always result in who the actual winner will be. Besides, in the two mentioned polls, the margins are too narrow to be sure who will be determined the winner.

No one will know for sure who the winner will be until the December 6 votes are counted. It could be Walker. It could be Warnock.