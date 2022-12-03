TJ Holmes' wife was blindsided by the news of his affair

TJ Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Photo by BENNETT RAGLIN/GETTY IMAGES

GMA3 co-host TJ Holmes and Atlanta-area attorney, Marilee Fiebig have been separated for six months, according to Page Six. Even so, Fiebig is devastated to learn that TJ has been having an affair with his co-host Amy Robach especially since they were working on their marriage so they could reunite. Fiebig is finding out about the news from photos and other details that have been posted online in the last few days like everybody else. Some say the former Chief of Staff at JAY-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation was “blindsided” by her husband’s relationship with his co-host.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea.They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

Holmes and Fiebig were married in March 2010 and have a 9-year-old daughter named Sabine. Holmes is also a father to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson. They were divorced in 2007.

Holmes and Robach

Page Six claims Holmes and Robach started seeing each other in March while they were training for the New York City Marathon. They both left their spouses in August within weeks of each other. Contrarily, People magazine reports that TJ and Marilee had already ended their marriages before the romantic relationship started. The Daily Mail published pictures of TJ and Amy looking very much like a couple while hanging out together in early November.

Amy and her husband

Amy has been married to actor Andrew Shue since February 2010. RadarOnline reported that Shue feels betrayed because he stood by Amy when she had breast cancer years ago. She is now cancer free after 8 rounds of chemotherapy.

Robach married Melrose Place star Andrew Shue on her 37th birthday, February 6, 2010. Amy has two daughters from a previous marriage: 20-year-old Ava, and 16-year-old Analise. She was also a stepmother to Shue's three sons from his previous marriage. Between TJ's two marriages and Amy's two marriages, there are 8 children.

Reaction from GMA

The relationship between the co-hosts was no secret to their colleagues on the set of Good Morning America. PEOPLE reported that "there were so many people internally that were unhappy" about the romance between the co-hosts. Multiple sources told Page Six that co-host Robin Roberts warned her colleagues about rumors of an affair that were going around the network as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Holmes, who was a correspondent and not a co-host at the time, denied it.

The issue has not been addressed on the network yet. Despite the backlash, the co-hosts did not appear ashamed as they continued to work together this week. In fact, they joked on Friday that they were having a “great week” after their alleged affair was exposed on Wednesday.

Photo by ABC

While co-hosting GM3 on Friday morning, Holmes, 45, told Robach, “You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday.” When Robach, 49, asked if it really was too bad, he poked fun at the “great week” he was having.

“I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it.”

Now that the news appears to be true, viewers are wondering what ABC is going to do about the situation. Page Six reported on Thursday, December 1 after the news broke that GMA won’t punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for the alleged affair because of the high ratings the show is getting since the public heard the news.

Even though the co-hosts may have stunned the public and gained a whole lot of unwanted attention, TMZ reports they have no plans of slowing down on their romance. In fact, they remain committed to growing their relationship.