Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photo by People Magazine

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. The settlement came Monday, on the day before Kanye was scheduled to have his deposition taken in case the matter went to trial next month. Now there is no need for a trial.

Child custody

PEOPLE confirms that the SKIMS founder, 42, and the rapper, 45, both waived spousal support, and they have come to an agreement about child custody. They will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West is required to wire $200,000 into Kardashian's account on the first of every month for child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children through mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

There will be no spousal support paid by either party and all assets will be divided based on their prenup.

Timeline of Kardashian and West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and got married in a lavish wedding in Italy in May 2014. West engaged in public outbursts in 2020 when he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

It was then that Kardashian addressed West's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a rare public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

When things did not improve, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly seven years of marriage. In court documents filed, Kardashian said:

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The Kardashians star added:

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

In December 2021, Kim requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored. She was granted all those things nine months ago before her divorce from Kanye was finalized.