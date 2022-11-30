Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133SZW_0jSWavBB00
Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestPhoto byPeople Magazine
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. The settlement came Monday, on the day before Kanye was scheduled to have his deposition taken in case the matter went to trial next month. Now there is no need for a trial.

Child custody

PEOPLE confirms that the SKIMS founder, 42, and the rapper, 45, both waived spousal support, and they have come to an agreement about child custody. They will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West is required to wire $200,000 into Kardashian's account on the first of every month for child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses. The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children through mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

There will be no spousal support paid by either party and all assets will be divided based on their prenup.

Timeline of Kardashian and West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and got married in a lavish wedding in Italy in May 2014. West engaged in public outbursts in 2020 when he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.

It was then that Kardashian addressed West's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a rare public statement, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

When things did not improve, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly seven years of marriage. In court documents filed, Kardashian said:

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The Kardashians star added:

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

In December 2021, Kim requested to be declared legally single. She also asked to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and to have her maiden name restored. She was granted all those things nine months ago before her divorce from Kanye was finalized.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kim Kardashian# Kanye West# divorce# child custody# legally single

Comments / 3

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
7570 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, VA

'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next year

If you live in the Richmond, Virginia area and have never seen the global phenomenon Hamilton, you can get the chance to do it in the spring of next year when the performances will be at the Altria Theater from April 11 to April 23, 2023.

Read full story
Charleston, SC

Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical exam

Identical twins Kayla and Kellie BinghamPhoto bymsn.com. Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham were wrongly accused of cheating on a medical exam in 2016 while studying at the Medical University of Southern Carolina in Charleston. The medical school claimed that the similar scores they received on an important exam must have been because they cheated.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.

Read full story
24 comments

TJ Holmes' wife was blindsided by the news of his affair

TJ Holmes and Marilee FiebigPhoto byBENNETT RAGLIN/GETTY IMAGES. GMA3co-host TJ Holmes and Atlanta-area attorney, Marilee Fiebig have been separated for six months, according to Page Six. Even so, Fiebig is devastated to learn that TJ has been having an affair with his co-host Amy Robach especially since they were working on their marriage so they could reunite. Fiebig is finding out about the news from photos and other details that have been posted online in the last few days like everybody else. Some say the former Chief of Staff at JAY-Z's entertainment agency, Roc Nation was “blindsided” by her husband’s relationship with his co-host.

Read full story

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have divided their 21 properties and other things now their divorce has been finalized

Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestPhoto byJean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images. More than a year after filing for divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement regarding custody and property. According to court documents, Kim and Kanye have agreed to both joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm 3.

Read full story
6 comments

‘GMA’ co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have left their spouses and are having an affair

Good Morning America‘s co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are rumored to be more than just co-hosts. The Daily Mail and Page Six published photos of the two looking and acting more like a couple than co-workers even though both of them have spouses.

Read full story
5 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale University

Elijah Robins is a fourth-grade student at Mary Munford Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia. His goal is to become an engineer. Last month, he became the youngest student to present a science curriculum at Yale University’s National Initiative, a program dedicated to strengthening teaching in public schools. Robins represented the entire city of Richmond.

Read full story
3 comments

'Gaslighting' is the 2022 word of the year

Merriam-Webster, America's oldest dictionary publisher, has just chosen "gaslighting" as the 2022 word of the year. Searches for the word increased 1,740% because the word has been searched every single day this year.

Read full story
3 comments

Senator Mitt Romney speaks volumes about Donald Trump entertaining recent dinner guests

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is not keeping quiet about Donald Trump's dinner guests during Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. Romney says the former president had the audacity to meet with antisemitic rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes. After the meeting, Trump denied knowing who Fuentes was. Ye and other sources reported that Trump actually praised Fuentes during their conversation. The public wonders how Trump could have praised someone he doesn't know.

Read full story
73 comments
Virginia State

US Representative Donald McEachin dies at 61

Virginians are mourning the death of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin. He had been representative of Virginia's 4th congressional district since 2017. McEachin had been battling cancer since 2013 and had lost 60 pounds. His death on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the age of 61 was due to complications of colorectal cancer.

Read full story

Actor Will Smith realizes why people might refuse to watch his new film 'Emancipation'

Will Smith in 'Emancipation'Photo byMovieWeb. Actor Will Smith admits that his action at the Academy Awards earlier this year is still on some people's minds. It is an image they can't unsee. He is extremely concerned that he is still receiving backlash for slapping 57-year-old host Chris Rock in front of a live audience and millions who saw it on television.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

Herschel Walker has a controversial message for young people

Herschel WalkerPhoto byButch Dill/AP PhotoHerschel Walker, who is competing in a runoff election on December 6 against Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, gave some controversial advice to young people on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Read full story
29 comments

Advent 2022: Dates and themes

Advent is a very important period in the Christian year. It is four weeks observed by many Christians just before Christmas. Advent is in a way similar to Lent, which is the period just before Easter that is celebrated when Jesus died on the cross.

Read full story
2 comments

A brief overview of political parties and ideologies in the US

Democratic and Republican SymbolsPhoto bysmithsonianmag.com. Most Americans know there are only two major political parties: the Democratic Party whose symbol is the donkey and the Republican Party whose symbol is the elephant. From that point on, there is some confusion about other parties.

Read full story
5 comments

Kanye West announces he is going to run for president again and asked Donald Trump to be his running mate

Donald Trump and Kanye WestPhoto byDREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES. Rapper Kanye West has announced that he is going to run for president again. He unsuccessfully ran for the White House in 2020. BBC reported that he accumulated 60,000 votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Read full story
52 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019

Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time in three years. The concert is free to the public and will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at 7 p.m.

Read full story
Georgia State

Herschel Walker says his son was an ugly baby because of his wife's 'awful genes'

Herschel and Christian WalkerPhoto byBrett Davis/Getty Images and Christian Walker/Twitter. United States Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is now facing a runoff election in the Georgia Senate race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on December 6, 2022. Walker is in the news for a video that resurfaced. It has nothing to do with politics but everything to do with the comments Herschel Walker said about his son Christopher when he was born. He blamed his wife's "awful genes" because his son was an "ugly" baby.

Read full story
512 comments

The story behind Mariah Carey iconic Christmas song

Mariah Carey was just 24 when she wrote All I Want for Christmas Is You in just one hour. It took her and her then-husband, Tommy Mottola, less than 15 minutes to record it for Columbia Records. The now iconic song was released on October 29, 1994. It was a single on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas. The song has sold over 16 million copies globally. The Christmas classic reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States for the first time in 2019 after 25 years. The highest it had ever ranked before was No. 3 on the chart. Because of the popularity of the Christmas song, it is hard to believe it took so long for it to reach the top of the chart Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Highlights of Macy's 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadePhoto bytraveltriangle. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a tradition for people in the New York area to attend and for people to watch the three-hour event on NBC hosted by Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Weather presenter Al Roker was missing for the first time in years. The parade on Thursday, November 24, 2022 was the 96th annual broadcast with about three million spectators.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy