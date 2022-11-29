'Gaslighting' is the 2022 word of the year

Gaslighting Photo by Merriam-Webster

Merriam-Webster, America's oldest dictionary publisher, has just chosen "gaslighting" as the 2022 word of the year. Searches for the word increased 1,740% because the word has been searched every single day this year.

Here are some of the other top words used this year:

"cancel culture"

"Omicron"

"LGBTQIA"

"Queen Consort."

Last year's word of the year was "vaccine."

Origin of the word gaslighting

The Newport Institute, which deals with mental health issues, says the origin of the word gaslighting comes from the 1938 play "Angel Street." Alfred Hitchcock eventually turned the play into the 1944 film "Gaslight." The story follows a man convincing his wife she is going crazy so he can steal from her. When he turns on the lights in the attic to look for his wife’s jewels, the gas light downstairs starts to dim. He tells his wife it’s all in her imagination, gaslighting her into believing the lights were not dimming.

Meaning of gaslighting

According to the Newport Institute, gaslighting is a form of manipulation where the manipulator attempts to make their victim believe what’s happening to them isn’t actually happening and their reality is untrue. It is a covert type of emotional abuse in which the bully or abuser misleads the target, creating a false narrative and making them question their judgments and reality. Ultimately, the victims of gaslighting start to feel unsure about themselves and what is going on around them. Extreme cases could make a person think he is losing his mind.

Newport Institute also says:

"Gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, the uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator."

Why do people gaslight others?

The main goal of the gaslighter is not just manipulation, but power and control. People gaslight others to obtain something from them by getting them to cooperate with the gaslighting.

How can people gaslight you?

Gaslighting Photo by rappler

Gaslighters lie to you and don't back down even when you provide proof of their deception. They can be so convincing that you start to second-guess yourself.

They discredit you by spreading rumors about you to others. They may pretend to be worried about you to your face, but they make you look bad to others. Unfortunately, people side with the abuser or bully without knowing the truth.

They convince you that others think bad things about you even though they haven't said anything derogative at all.

They distract you by changing the subject or by asking you a question instead or answering the question you have asked them.

They trivialize your emotions to gain power over you. They might say things like: "You're overreacting," or " You are so thin-skinned," or "Why are you so sensitive?"

Gaslighters shift blame. They are able to twist the conversation to make you the cause of their bad behavior. They may claim that if only you behaved differently, they would not treat you the way that they do.

They deny any wrongdoing on their part by trying to make you see what they did was acceptable.

People who gaslight will use kind and loving words to try to smooth over their bad behavior. They might say something like, "You know how much I love you. I would never hurt you on purpose."

A person who gaslights tends to retell stories in ways that are in their favor. You may begin to doubt your memory of what happened. Encouraging confusion or second-guessing on your part is exactly the intention.

What to do if someone is gaslighting you?

If you are experiencing gaslighting, there are some things you can do to protect yourself.