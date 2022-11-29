Senator Mitt Romney speaks volumes about Donald Trump entertaining recent dinner guests

Mitt Romney Photo by Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is not keeping quiet about Donald Trump's dinner guests during Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. Romney says the former president had the audacity to meet with antisemitic rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes. After the meeting, Trump denied knowing who Fuentes was. Ye and other sources reported that Trump actually praised Fuentes during their conversation. The public wonders how Trump could have praised someone he doesn't know.

Senator Mitt Romney's views

Romney told reporters on Monday that Trump’s meeting with the two figures was “disgusting.” He summarizes his views about the entire situation.

“I think it has been clear that there’s no bottom to the degree to which President Trump will degrade himself and the nation. He never sees anything wrong in anything he does.”

It is characteristic of Trump's approach to either say it was a joke or say he didn’t know what was happening.

According to CBS affiliate KUTV, Romney said this about Trump:

“Obviously, this is something which degrades him, frankly, to do what he’s done. And it’s something which diminishes the country as well. It’s very unfortunate.”

Romney admitted he voted twice to oust Trump from the White House during impeachment proceedings as well as having blasted the ex-president’s 2024 campaign. Romney said, per NBC News’ Sahil Kapur:

“I voted to remove him from office twice … I don’t think he should be president of the United States. I don’t think he should be the nominee of our party in 2024. And I certainly don’t want him hanging over our party like a gargoyle ... It’s a character issue.”

Other Republicans have spoken about Trump's guests

Senator Mitt Romney is not one who has publicly spoken out about Trump's dinner guests. In fact, a growing number of Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, criticized Trump and called on him to apologize for his “poor judgment.”

Pence said in an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert:

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and Holocaust denier, a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for it. And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., blamed Trump’s staff for allowing Fuentes to attend the dinner. He told reporters at the Capitol on Monday evening, “If he wasn’t familiar with him, then whoever had responsibility for knowing the backgrounds of the people in the room, I hope they are already fired.”

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La tweeted: “President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party.”