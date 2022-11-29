US Representative Donald McEachin dies at 61

Donald McEachin Photo by Office of Donald McEachin

Virginians are mourning the death of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin. He had been representative of Virginia's 4th congressional district since 2017. McEachin had been battling cancer since 2013 and had lost 60 pounds. His death on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the age of 61 was due to complications of colorectal cancer.

A headline reads:

‘Virginia has lost a great leader.’

McEachin, a three-time congressman, won re-election just three weeks ago in the 4th District, which covers the state capital of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield, and much of the area between Richmond and Hampton Roads. He vowed to continue working for his constituents.

Earlier this month, he said:

“We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we like service.”

Tara Rountree, McEachin’s chief of staff, said in a statement on Monday that the 4th District office will remain open until a new representative is elected. She also stated:

“We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.”

Reaction to McEachin's death

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said Monday that McEachin and his wife, Colette, “have been wonderful friends” for more than 30 years. Warner also said:

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said McEachin “was a dear friend” to the school system.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said he “become fast friends” when he met McEachin in 1985. He also said in a statement:

“I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win. He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother.”

U.S. Representative Alma Adams from North Carolina posted on Twitter that McEachin “was a fighter for Virginia, and he wasn’t afraid to share stories of his personal fight with cancer so he could inspire others to get screened and see their doctor.”

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. The family asks for privacy at this time.