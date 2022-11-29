Actor Will Smith realizes why people might refuse to watch his new film 'Emancipation'

Will Smith in 'Emancipation' Photo by MovieWeb

Actor Will Smith admits that his action at the Academy Awards earlier this year is still on some people's minds. It is an image they can't unsee. He is extremely concerned that he is still receiving backlash for slapping 57-year-old host Chris Rock in front of a live audience and millions who saw it on television.

Lack of support

Moviegoers are hesitant to watch Smith's latest movie Emancipation or any of his other movies. They are not supporting him as they have done in the past. The reason has nothing to do with the movies themselves or because of the Best Actor Oscar winner's acting ability. Some people are refusing to support Smith by boycotting anything he does because of the slap seen around the world during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Some of the 54-year-old's former fans are determined that they're not going to watch Emancipation or any of Will's other movies anytime soon.

Will Smith's reaction

Will Smith says he completely understands the rationale of those who feel the way they do about him. In a recent interview with FOX 5 DC, Smith talked about the possibility of people missing out on a fantastic film because of the infamous "Oscars slap." He also regrets that the rest of the cast and crew are being penalized because of what he did months away.

Smith explains to Entertainment Weekly:

"I completely understand that. If someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready. My deepest concern is my team. Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career... The people on this team have done some of the best work in their entire careers. My deepest hope is that my actions don't penalize my team. So, at this point, that's what I’m working for. That's what I'm hoping for. I'm hoping that the material, the power of the film, the timeliness of the story, I'm hoping that the good that can be done would open people's hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film."

Will Smith could win an Oscar for 'Emancipation'

Emancipation will be released before the end of the year. That means the film can be in contention for some Oscars in 2023. Those who know about the film think Smith could potentially win another Oscar for his acting in Emancipation. If that happens, he cannot be present to accept the award because he was banned from all Academy events for the next decade. However, Smith is still eligible to be nominated for acting awards. Officials at Apple TV+ seem to think that most people will forgive Smith and watch the film.

About 'Emancipation'

Emancipation is inspired by a true story that cost $120 million to produce. It follows Smith as Peter, a former slave who outwits his captors to escape, eventually making his way North and joining the Union Army. Written by William N. Collage and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Steven Ogg, and Mustafa Shakir. The movie will be released in select theaters starting on December 2, 2022, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+ on December 9.

Official trailer of 'Emancipation'

While Smith might be worried about the film’s success, he added:

The screenplay was 'one of the greatest reads' I have received as an actor. I had seen the image of Whipped Peter as a child, but as his story started to come into focus, I was moved in all of the most beautiful ways. When you look at the brutality that he suffered, and then realize that through that he was able to sustain faith, gratitude, and love in the face of those kinds of atrocities — I knew that I wanted to learn from Peter."