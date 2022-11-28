Herschel Walker has a controversial message for young people

Herschel Walker Photo by Butch Dill/AP Photo

Herschel Walker , who is competing in a runoff election on December 6 against Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, gave some controversial advice to young people on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

In a video produced by Creative Destruction Media, a conservative media group, journalist Christine Dolan asked Walker about young people, specifically those born since around 1990, who want to vote for change.

Dolan asked Walker:

“How do you feel about people that want to change America from when you and I were kids? I guess it’s 70 to 80 million people in America who were born after 1990. So these are kids who grew up with the real beginning of computers and the Internet at home. So they don’t know the world that we know pre-Internet. What do you say to those kids, and those young people that are voting?”

Without hesitating, Walker invited young people who don’t like the United States to leave. Then he threatened if they do leave, they will lose their US citizenship.

Walker didn't hold back. He continued to explain his views.

“Well first of all, they don’t know that the grass is not greener on the other side, they think there is somewhere better. If they know another place that is better than the United States of America, my thing is, why don’t you go there, or tell me … because I can tell them right now there is not.”

Walker continued by saying people need to “earn the right” to change America.

“I think our biggest problem, we have not shown our kids … that most people today haven’t earned the right to change America. … There are people that have died, given their life up, there are people that have given their life up for this flag, given their life up for the national anthem, they’ve given their life up for our freedom and the liberties we have in our country today and we’re taking it for granted.”

Some people think Walker went too far with his comments. Voters in Georgia will take what he said into consideration when they vote for him or Warnock in the runoff election in a few days.