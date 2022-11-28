Advent 2022: Dates and themes

Advent 2022 Photo by Advent 2022

Advent is a very important period in the Christian year. It is four weeks observed by many Christians just before Christmas. Advent is in a way similar to Lent, which is the period just before Easter that is celebrated when Jesus died on the cross.

Advent comes from a Latin word that means "coming." Biblical people waited with anticipation for the Messiah to come over 2,000 years ago. Then they celebrated the birth of Jesus when He came to earth for the first time. Today, Christians wait for and prepare for His Second Coming even though no one knows when that will be.

Advent dates

Advent always begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas and is celebrated on each successive Sunday until Christmas Day. The dates for Advent are not the same every year. The starting date is different, but Advent always ends on Christmas Eve. In 2022, Advent is from Sunday, November 27 to Saturday, December 24.

Advent themes

There is a theme for each of the four weeks of Advent, and they remain the same each year. This is the list of how most churches will celebrate Advent in 2022.

Week 1 - Sunday, November 27: Hope

Week 2 - Sunday, December 4: Peace

Week 3 - Sunday, December 11: Joy

Week 4 - Sunday, December 18: Love

Advent colors

The universal color for Advent is purple or violet. Some Christian churches use blue or red as their color. For instance, the Lutheran Book of Worship lists blue as the preferred color for Advent. The Presbyterian Book of Common Worship and the Methodist Book of Worship list either purple or blue as colors for Advent. Some churches prefer purple and pink. Whatever color a church chooses is acceptable because each assembly has its own preference.

Advent wreath

Advent Wreath and Candles Photo by Jonathunder

An Advent wreath is usually put in churches with a colored candle for each of the four themes. If the church chooses purple or violet for its color, then candles of that color are placed in the center of the wreath along with a pink candle. A purple or violet candle is lighted each week, and the pink candle is lighted along with the others during the last week.

Suggested Advent activities

In case you have never incorporated Advent activities into your life leading up to Christmas, here are a few suggestions.