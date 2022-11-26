Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019

RICHMOND PHILHARMONIC Photo by visitrichmondva

Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time in three years. The concert is free to the public and will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at 7 p.m.

The event is sure to help attendees get into the spirit of Christmas by celebrating with music. The concert will feature a wide selection of favorite winter, Christmas, and Hanukkah songs, arrangements, and a sing-along for all to enjoy.

The concert takes place after the Virginia Museum of History and Culture closes at 5 p.m. Therefore, attendees should enter through the museum’s main entrance, which is located off of the paid parking lot between the Dominion Energy Plaza and the Stuart Avenue entrance.

Richmond Philharmonic

The Richmond Philharmonic is Central Virginia’s premier community orchestra where its musicians are music educators, doctors, accountants, professional musicians, teachers, lawyers, and others with musical talent. Volunteer lend their time by rehearsing and performing for diverse audiences. The orchestra provides music from violins, violas, cellos, brass, double basses, winds, percussion, and piano.

The Richmond Philharmonic is a registered nonprofit organization that presents free public concerts with the full orchestra every season. The organization was founded in 1972 by Dr. Milton Cherry, Professor of Music at Virginia Commonwealth University, and violinist Mrs. Cornelia Langston Henderson, one of his former students. The first orchestra-only concert was performed on May 12, 1974, in the auditorium of the Richmond Public Library.

What to expect

Most concerts are between 1½ and 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Winter holiday and summer pops concerts are about 1 hour long.

The musicians wear tuxedos and formal black outfits, but attendees are free to wear whatever makes them comfortable.

Please don’t take flash photography during the performance. Also, avoid other potentially distracting actions such as talking. Of course, clapping is allowed at the appropriate times.

Check out the lineup of many other performances for the rest of this year and next year at www.richmondphilharmonic.org. More concerts are at museums, churches, libraries, vaccination clinics, and other locations in Richmond, Virginia.