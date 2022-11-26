Herschel Walker says his son was an ugly baby because of his wife's 'awful genes'

Herschel and Christian Walker Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images and Christian Walker/Twitter.

United States Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is now facing a runoff election in the Georgia Senate race against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on December 6, 2022. Walker is in the news for a video that resurfaced. It has nothing to do with politics but everything to do with the comments Herschel Walker said about his son Christopher when he was born. He blamed his wife's "awful genes" because his son was an "ugly" baby.

Walker's comments

A 2019 news report from Joint Base Lewis-McChord's public affairs division focused on Walker's comments about bullying and noted that his talk took place on September 10 as part of National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. Walker was not involved in politics at that time.

The comments have gained renewed attention online after Twitter account PatriotTakes shared clips of the talk Walker delivered to military personnel and civilian staff at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state in 2019. PatriotTakes describes itself as "researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism."

Walker said that he helped deliver Christian and described him as being "ugly" when he was born.

"When I delivered him, he had this long old head. No, seriously. He looked like an alien. I told my wife, 'Have your parents got some awful genes and stuff?'"

A full video of Walker's remarks about his newborn son has been viewed more than 200,000 times on YouTube as of early Friday morning.

Hershel Walker's son

Christian Walker, who is now 23 years old, strongly criticized his father in a series of social media posts and videos ahead of the midterm elections on November 8, 2022. He didn't describe his father as ugly, but he did accuse him of lying and of being an absent father.