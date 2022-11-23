The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, Virginia

The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast is a free event for those in the Greater Richmond Metropolitan Area. The non-profit organization has been giving back to the community for decades. For the last 18 years, it has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast, and all are invited. Usually, The Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast is prepared to feed about 4,000 people.
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022, the event is held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on 5th Street in Downtown Richmond from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Volunteers
Hundreds of volunteers arrive a couple of days before Thanksgiving to prepare the meals. This year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also came to lend a hand to help the volunteers. They will also return on Thanksgiving Day to serve the food.
Volunteer Bryan Distin said:
“We’re just doing what basic humanity asks us to do. It’s community-minded. It’s being a good human being.”
The menu
The menu includes the following delicious foods:
- turkey
- ham
- green beans
- mashed potatoes
- stuffing
- cranberry sauce
- dessert
- beverages
- limit vegan and vegetarian meals are available
Ways to be served
There are different ways for guests to be served.
- Sit-down meals are served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. No reservations are required. Guests can just walk in and be served.
- Guests can pick up their meals to-go from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Curbside pick-up meals are from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at 5th Street between Leigh and Marshall Streets.
Other offerings
This year, The Giving Heart will have the following offerings:
- food
- drink
- fellowship
- flu shots
- toiletries
- clothing
- non-perishable foods
- other goods
