Traditional Thanksgiving foods for Virginians

Most people associate Thanksgiving with eating traditional foods. Virginians are no exception. There are some traditional foods that are on the table in almost every household in Virginia. Know that you don't have to live in Virginia to enjoy these delicious foods on Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey and other meats

Of course, turkey is the centerpiece on many Thanksgiving tables in the United States, but there are also other traditional meats. Virginia is the home of Smithfield hams, which, by law, are cured within the town limits of Smithfield, Virginia. Virginians will have both turkey and ham for their family and guests.

People in Virginia also like to eat barbecue. Virginia is divided into so many divisions that the style and flavor vary by location.

  • Tidewater area: with tangy vinegar and tomato-mustard blend
  • Central Virginia: with Worcestershire-style sauce
  • Shenandoah Valley: with vinegar and herb-based sauce
  • Northern Virginia: made with a sweet tomato-based sauce
  • Southern Virginia: made with vinegar and eaten with cole slaw

Vegetables

The vegetable that is almost always on tables in Virginia is collard greens even though other vegetables are also included. A favorite is also a green bean casserole.

Side dishes

It is all about side dishes for Virginians. Mashed potatoes and potato salad are staples. Macaroni and cheese is a side dish that is among all of the delicious Southern comfort foods. It makes a big hit on Thanksgiving Day and any time of the year. No one has to persuade kids to eat mac and cheese. In fact, they often ask for a second helping.

Breads

Choices of bread include dinner rolls and cornbread.

Desserts

No dessert table in Virginia is complete without a variety of desserts, including cakes and pies. More Virginians prefer sweet potato pie over pumpkin pie. Pecan pie might be on the table as well.

Beverages

Iced tea is a favorite for Virginians to drink. Some adults like to drink coffee with their meals or with their desserts. Kool-Aid or fruit punch is available for the kids to drink.

