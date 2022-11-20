Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated, but Trump says, 'No thanks!'

Donald Trump Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, academic Jordan Peterson, and the satirical website Babylon Bee on Friday, November 18, 2022. In the meantime, he conducted a poll to see if the people wanted former President Donald Trump back on the platform after he was banned following the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll with 51.8% voting in favor of Trump's reinstatement. Musk was quick to make the announcement when he tweeted:

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated."

Musk also added the Latin term, Vox Populi, Vox Dei, which translates to "The voice of the people (is) the voice of God."

Trump's reinstated Twitter account

Trump's Twitter account, which had over 88 million followers before he was banned on January 8, 2021, began accumulating followers and had nearly 100,000 new followers by 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Even though Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated, all of his posts about the January 6 attack have been deleted.

Trumps says, 'No thanks!'

Donald Trump on Saturday said he has no interest in returning to Twitter even though a slim majority voted in favor of reinstating his account. A few months after his ban, Trump claimed that Twitter had gotten "boring" without him on it, according to Newsweek .

Trump said at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas that Twitter has "a lot of problems" and that he doesn't see a reason for him to go back, as detailed by Bloomberg. During his speech when he launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, Trump praised Musk and said he had always liked him. He also said Twitter suffered from bots, and fake accounts and that the problems it faced were "incredible."

The former president is promoting his own social media platform, Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well."

If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has about 4.57 million followers on Truth Social which has been his main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. He has used that platform to promote his allies, criticize opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.

Trump's agreement with the company gives him the freedom to engage extensively on other platforms. However, he is obligated to give Truth Social a six-hour exclusive on any post, but he is free to post "political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts" on any site, at any time, according to a May SEC filing.