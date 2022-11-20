An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'

11-year-old girl Facebook

A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long."

When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.

Dawnetta added that when her daughter told a teacher about the consistent bullying, the school did nothing to resolve the issue.

“I don’t care who I speak to, let this be their notice. You handle it, before I handle it. The first time it happened I told my child to tell the teacher. They did nothing. Second time, I called and spoke to an administrator. She told me she would have my child speak to a counselor. (What about the bully?). Now, I had to show up in person.”

The post was shared over 8,000 times on Facebook where people expressed their support for Dalaya. Dawnetta followed up by posting a message thanking people for their positive messages to and about her daughter. She also indicated that her daughter isn't the only one being bullied.

I want to thank everyone for all of the positive messages and posts. It means so much to my family. The one thing that I have learned is that, Dalaya is not the only one. And that saddens me. We have to protect our children.

The young girl was afraid to go to school and was also afraid not to go thinking the bullies would blame her if they got in trouble.

Johnston County Public Schools released a statement about the incident to WRAL claiming they take similar cases seriously.

‘[We are] aware of the social media post and actively looking into the situation. While the district is not authorized to share confidential student information, allegations like these are taken seriously and handled according to Board policy.’

The family met with school administrators and said they want action against bullying.