Governor Youngkin promises racism and slavery will be taught in Virginia schools

Gov. Glenn Youngkin wikipedia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Friday, November 18 that racism and slavery should be taught in Virginia schools. Youngkin ran for governor on a platform of fighting the racial indoctrination of students. He has promised that his administration would correct the mistakes and omissions that outraged parents in the past.

Youngkin wants topics about Native Americans and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught earlier than the 6th grade. He wants those topics along with other important leaders of color to be taught at the elementary level.

The governor's proposal came after the state Board of Education declined on Thursday to accept a revised version of the K-12 standards the Youngkin administration promoted.

In Governor Youngkin's own words:

“My fundamental directive to the teams has been to teach all of our history, the good and the bad, all of it, areas that are sometimes harder to discuss. Slavery, civil war, civil rights movement, are fully, fully represented in our curriculum.”

Former Virginia governor's proposal

The current governor’s education department developed history standards in just a few months compared to the two years under his Democratic predecessor. The African American History Education Commission established under former Governor Ralph Northam put together proposals that dealt with historical figures of various racial backgrounds along with themes that covered topics like colonialism, racism, and cultural expression, among others.

Atif Qarni, the education secretary under Northam who also served on the commission, questioned the Youngkin administration’s motives in not taking their recommendations seriously after years of work and input.

Qarni said:

“They really are ignoring the two years worth of work that a lot of historians and a lot of families and students, a lot of different communities weighed in on. In schools, we don’t really teach a full, honest…all the different perspectives to the table in our educational systems, specifically social studies and history. So we continue to see the cycle of mass ignorance.”

After some Virginians complained about Youngkin's plan, the governor concluded:

“I am OK with the word racism being in there because by the way racism exists. We’re going to get this right.”