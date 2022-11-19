Omarosa speaks out about Donald Trump's announcement to run for president again

Donald Trump and Omarosa msnbc

Omarosa Manigault Newman became widely known as an outspoken contestant on the first season of NBC's reality television series The Apprentice before she became former President Donald Trump's personal aide.

Omarosa became assistant to Trump and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison during the Trump administration. She worked closely with Trump from December 2016 until her departure on January 20, 2018. Therefore, she got to know some personal things about her former boss and his family.

Omarosa was interviewed by MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday, November 19, 2022. During the interview, Omarosa got a chance to dish on Trump’s family and what she believes about her former boss' announcement to run for the third time to be the leader of the country.

Omarosa's thoughts about Ivanka Trump

Omarosa said there is more behind Ivanka Trump’s announcement that she would not be part of her father’s presidential campaign. Ivanka Trump said she was keeping away from her father’s presidential campaign to focus on her children. Trump's former aide said Ivanka's announcement was deliberately timed around her father's announcement to cause “damage.”

Omarosa explained:

“Ivanka is very, very strategic. I would say she’s his favorite child, so the fact that she chose that timing, that moment to announce she wasn’t going to support him was her opportunity to be very much like her father and take the spotlight and let the narrative be about her. She knew that would damage him. She knew the narrative would be that his family wasn’t there for him. His favorite child, might I add.”

Omarosa's thoughts about Melania Trump

Omarosa also predicted that even though Melania Trump stood beside her husband during the announcement, she won’t be offering much campaign help to him. Omarosa said Melania was “miserable” when she lived in the White House for the first time. She theorized that Melania's "heart isn't in it."

Omarosa concluded:

“Melania wants nothing else but to stay as far away from the White House as possible.”

Omarosa's thoughts about Trump's announcement

Omarosa said that it is too early to count Trump out.

“I believe if he becomes the nominee, depending on what the Democrats do, he could certainly win again, Alex, so I wouldn’t count him out. But we did see a different Donald Trump, a weaker Donald Trump."