Timberville, VA

19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8H94_0jGtkDRE00
Isaac KelleyKellen Stepler / DN-R

Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.

That 19-year-old write-in candidate was Isaac Kelley. He was elected on November 8, 2022. His story is an interesting one because he didn't decide to run until noon on Election Day. Timberville was electing three members to the town council. Since there were only two candidates on the ballot, another name could be written in for the final seat.

Isaac Kelley

Kelley said he went back and forth on whether he wanted to run as a write-in and did not make a final decision until the last minute when he headed out to the polls with a whiteboard asking people for their vote.

Kelley said:

“I kind of sat here the morning of and pondered on it back and forth. I thought I had not a lot but some to offer to the town council as a younger voice. The more I thought about it, it was about 11:30 I decided I wanted to go down and run."

Kelley learned this week that he had won the third of three open seats on the council after making a last-minute decision to run. The young man received 100 write-ins. Kevin Farmer, a member of Timberville’s Planning Commission, got 82 write-in votes in Timberville with a population of 2,522.

Kelley said he does hope to have a future in politics and was thrilled to learn he had won the seat by a margin of just 18 votes.

Kelley's decision to run

Kelley said that one reason he ran is that he wanted to make sure not just anyone won the seat.

“I feel like I talk to enough people in town that I can kind of listen and hear what some of the issues may be that are being talked about by the public."

He added:

“I was pretty excited about it. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do and I’d like to continue into politics and I think getting on to town council is a step in the right direction to get my foot in the door."

Kelley's plans

Kelley said he has some ideas he hopes to bring to the town. He is thinking about having some activities such as festivals and family events in the town's park. He indicated that he would also like to bring before the council to make the non-lined roads in the town more golf cart friendly similar to those in the surrounding towns of Elkton, Grottoes, and Bridgewater.

Fellow council members

Kelley is looking forward to working with his fellow council members. Debbie Jessup once taught him in school. Now he is looking forward to continuing learning from her in a different capacity. He is hoping to bring a younger perspective to the town council.

In January 2023, Kelley will be sworn in along with incumbent council member Sharon Jones and newly elected member Sarah Berry.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Isaac Kelley# Timberville Virginia# town council# write in ballow

Comments / 20

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 50 years and an online writer for over 30 years. I have three degrees: BA in English and Literature, MA in Christian Education, and MDiv in Theology. Get to know me through my writing.

Richmond, VA
7258 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, VA

The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, Virginia

The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feastis a free event for those in the Greater Richmond Metropolitan Area. The non-profit organization has been giving back to the community for decades. For the last 18 years, it has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast, and all are invited. Usually, The Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast is prepared to feed about 4,000 people.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Traditional Thanksgiving foods for Virginians

Thanksgiving dinner in VirginiaPhoto byvisitrooanokeva. Most people associate Thanksgiving with eating traditional foods. Virginians are no exception. There are some traditional foods that are on the table in almost every household in Virginia. Know that you don't have to live in Virginia to enjoy these delicious foods on Thanksgiving Day.

Read full story

Thanksgiving is a holiday and a holy day

When you look up the word "Thanksgiving" in the dictionary or encyclopedia, you will see that it is defined as a national holiday. It is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November in the United States, but it is celebrated on various other days in some countries.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

19-year-old teenager asks the court to allow her to watch her father's execution

Kevin Johnson scheduled for execution on November 28, 2022.Photo byMissouri Department of Corrections via AP, File. Khorry Ramey is requesting permission from the federal court in Missouri to watch her father's execution by lethal injection. The 19-year-old teenager needs special permission to be there when her father is put to death because a Missouri law bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.

Read full story
12 comments

Chris Christie urges the Republican Party to move on from Donald Trump

Just days after the former president announced his third bid for office, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) urged the Republican Party to move on Donald Trump. The former New Jersey governor noted that he was the first candidate to drop out and endorse Trump in February 2016, after he had disappointing results in the early primary states. Then Christie said he was there with and for Trump even up until election night in 2020.

Read full story
8 comments

William Barr says in an interview that Donald Trump should 'stand aside'

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in an interview that aired Friday, November 18, 2022, on PBS that his former boss, Donald Trump, should “stand aside” and forego his campaign for another presidential term because he doesn’t have what it takes.

Read full story
91 comments

Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated, but Trump says, 'No thanks!'

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, academic Jordan Peterson, and the satirical website Babylon Bee on Friday, November 18, 2022. In the meantime, he conducted a poll to see if the people wanted former President Donald Trump back on the platform after he was banned following the January 6 attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

Read full story
7 comments

An 11-year-old Black girl was bullied and told she 'stayed in the oven too long'

A North Carolina girl is afraid to return to school after being bullied. Because of her dark skin, she was told that she looked like "she stayed in the oven too long." When Dalaya Hooper, 11, told her mother, Dawnetta, about the racist remark, she also said she wanted to switch schools instead of going back to her regular school. The Daily Mail reports that Dawnetta used Facebook to raise awareness of racism and bullying at Riverwood Middle School by posting screenshots of her text messages.

Read full story
681 comments
Virginia State

Governor Youngkin promises racism and slavery will be taught in Virginia schools

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Friday, November 18 that racism and slavery should be taught in Virginia schools. Youngkin ran for governor on a platform of fighting the racial indoctrination of students. He has promised that his administration would correct the mistakes and omissions that outraged parents in the past.

Read full story
191 comments

Omarosa speaks out about Donald Trump's announcement to run for president again

Donald Trump and OmarosamsnbcOmarosa Manigault Newman became widely known as an outspoken contestant on the first season of NBC's reality television series The Apprentice before she became former President Donald Trump's personal aide.

Read full story
164 comments

Original meaning of 'ride or die'

Ride or die on motorcyclesAmerican Honda Motor Co. Many people use the expression "ride or die" these days. It is often heard on reality shows such as Big Brother, Survival, and The Amazing Race where a contestant teams up with another, and that person is later referred to as a "ride or die."

Read full story

There is such a thing as a disposable bed sheet

Would you use disposable sheets? Before you say you wouldn't use them, remember the many disposal things you do use. For instance, mothers put disposable diapers on their babies. Some older people also use disposable underwear. There are disposable tablecloths, paper plates, napkins, and many other disposable items. So, why not use disposable sheets? They do exist, and the people who have been brave enough to use them have confessed that they love them.

Read full story
1 comments

Donald Trump made at least 20 false statements during his announcement to run again for President of the United States

On Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. As soon as his speech was over, commentators were quick to point out at least 20 false or misleading things he said. Here are just five of them.

Read full story
316 comments

Topics that should be off-limit at the Thanksgiving table

Thanksgiving Day is on always the last Thursday in November. Millions of families get together to share a delicious meal and be in community. Some family members probably have not seen one another since the last holiday. They might be tempted to share their opinions about a lot of touchy subjects. Some topics should be avoided around the Thanksgiving table with a mixed group of people.

Read full story
8 comments

Uber vs. Lyft for drivers

Ridesharing has become a booming side hustle, part-time and full-time job. Anyone with a car, a driver’s license, and a cleared background check can earn cash for transporting passengers, delivering groceries, meals, alcohol, medicine, and auto parts to those who need the services.

Read full story
1 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in need

Shood, a Richmond-based non-profit, is partnering with local businesses to collect, clean, and repair men's and women's gently used running shoes. Then the company reconditions and distributes them to those who need shoes in Richmond, Virginia. The non-profit gets old shoes from members of the John Marshall track team that make up just a fraction of the thousands of shoes Shood gives away every year.

Read full story

Turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving dinners

On the last Thursday in November every year, people gather around the table on Thanksgiving to have dinner with their families and friends. The meal every year is basically the same with a few variations. Americans usually eat the same traditional foods they have been eating over many years since the day was declared a holiday. Turkey seems to be the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals. However, that is not the only meat that is consumed.

Read full story

'Dancing With the Stars' head judge is retiring from the show

Head judge Len Goodman made the announcement on Dancing With the Starson Monday, November 14, 2022, that he is retiring from the show after next week's season finale. Halfway through the episode, the 78-year-old judge said:

Read full story

John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star and Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies

Jennifer and John AnistonFrazer Harrison/Getty Images. Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 89. On Monday morning, November 14, Jennifer wrote on Instagram:

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy