19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia

Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.

That 19-year-old write-in candidate was Isaac Kelley . He was elected on November 8, 2022. His story is an interesting one because he didn't decide to run until noon on Election Day. Timberville was electing three members to the town council . Since there were only two candidates on the ballot, another name could be written in for the final seat.

Isaac Kelley

Kelley said he went back and forth on whether he wanted to run as a write-in and did not make a final decision until the last minute when he headed out to the polls with a whiteboard asking people for their vote.

Kelley said:

“I kind of sat here the morning of and pondered on it back and forth. I thought I had not a lot but some to offer to the town council as a younger voice. The more I thought about it, it was about 11:30 I decided I wanted to go down and run."

Kelley learned this week that he had won the third of three open seats on the council after making a last-minute decision to run. The young man received 100 write-ins. Kevin Farmer, a member of Timberville’s Planning Commission, got 82 write-in votes in Timberville with a population of 2,522.

Kelley said he does hope to have a future in politics and was thrilled to learn he had won the seat by a margin of just 18 votes.

Kelley's decision to run

Kelley said that one reason he ran is that he wanted to make sure not just anyone won the seat.

“I feel like I talk to enough people in town that I can kind of listen and hear what some of the issues may be that are being talked about by the public."

He added:

“I was pretty excited about it. It’s something that I’ve wanted to do and I’d like to continue into politics and I think getting on to town council is a step in the right direction to get my foot in the door."

Kelley's plans

Kelley said he has some ideas he hopes to bring to the town. He is thinking about having some activities such as festivals and family events in the town's park. He indicated that he would also like to bring before the council to make the non-lined roads in the town more golf cart friendly similar to those in the surrounding towns of Elkton, Grottoes, and Bridgewater.

Fellow council members

Kelley is looking forward to working with his fellow council members. Debbie Jessup once taught him in school. Now he is looking forward to continuing learning from her in a different capacity. He is hoping to bring a younger perspective to the town council.

In January 2023, Kelley will be sworn in along with incumbent council member Sharon Jones and newly elected member Sarah Berry.