Many people use the expression "ride or die" these days. It is often heard on reality shows such as Big Brother, Survival, and The Amazing Race where a contestant teams up with another, and that person is later referred to as a "ride or die."

What "ride or die" means today has almost nothing to do with what it originally meant. According to the Urban Dictionary, a ride or die is someone you appreciate in your life that will always stand by you and you will always stand by that person.

Original meaning of "ride or die"

Originally "ride or die" had nothing to do with a relationship as the phrase means today. It actually did involve riding. It is a biker's expression meaning a person would rather die if he couldn't ride. That's how important riding has always been to a biker.

Some people might not think about riding a motorcycle when they use the expression today because "ride or die" means so much more. While the expression includes two verbs, most people use them as nouns.

Ride or die: two nouns

Today, people say, "He is my ride or die." Ride in that case is a noun. In fact, ride is a person and the direct object of the state of being verb. Ride in that sense means someone to ride out any situation with or would die trying. Therefore, both of you could ride the waves together. Do you see now how "ride or die" is no longer limited to what a biker would say?

Your "ride or die" is a person rather than something you do. Therefore, it is used in that sense as a noun. Let's see how it works as a verb.

Ride or die: two verbs

In addition to the expression being used as two nouns, it can also be used as two verbs. The first verb is "ride" which could mean several things.

A person could sit on and control the movement of an animal such as a horse. A person could sit on and move a bicycle or motorcycle. A person could be transported in a vehicle while he sits back and relaxes without exerting any energy at all. He could ride a roller coaster and have fun while doing so. Surfers enjoy riding a wave.

The second verb is "die." When people use the expression "ride or die," the verb "die" is hyperbole. That is a figure of speech that is an exaggeration of the length one would go to for a friend. One wouldn't actually die, but saying it illustrates the seriousness of the relationship.

Some "ride or die" relationships

It is obvious when some relationships are "ride or die." Those who remember Roy Rogers and Dale Evans know that the husband and wife co-stars actually did have a "ride or die" relationship on their western television show.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham are each other's "ride or die." They have been in a serious relationship for over 36 years. Even though they never married, one could surely say one is the other's "ride or die." Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been each other's "ride or die" even longer. They have been close friends for at least 46 years.

The former co-hosts of The Real daytime television talk show used to say they were one another's "ride or die." Their show was canceled after 8 seasons. The ladies were friends and did things together even when they were not on the air. Now that they have gone their separate ways, they might not be as close as they used to be.

On Big Brother 19, two contestants Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf often referred to each other as "ride or die." Their showmance continued after their season of the reality show ended. After they were evicted from the Big Brother house, they teamed up and won The Amazing Race 30 in their "ride or die" relationship. They got married on October 13, 2018, and are parents of two daughters together. Cody already had a daughter from a previous relationship. This proves that a "ride or die" relationship can develop into something much more.

Your "ride or die"

Good for you if you have a "ride or die" relationship with someone. It is always good to have someone who has your back whether you are riding on motorcycles, bicycles, or in cars