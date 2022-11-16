Donald Trump made at least 20 false statements during his announcement to run again for President of the United States

Donald Trump JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

On Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. As soon as his speech was over, commentators were quick to point out at least 20 false or misleading things he said. Here are just five of them.

1. He completed the wall.

“We completed the wall and then we said let's do more. And we did a lot more. And as we were doing it, we had an election that came up. And when they came in, they had three more weeks to complete the additions to the wall which would have been great and they said no, no, we're not going to do that.”

During Trump’s administration, only 458 miles of the wall on the US-Mexico Border were completed, according to US News and World Report. The US-Mexico border is more than 1,900 miles.

2. He blamed the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal, the proposed climate legislation that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey co-authored last Congress has not passed. However, Trump said:

“The Socialist disaster known as the Green New Deal, which is destroying our country and the many crippling regulations that it has spawned, will be immediately terminated so that our country can again breathe and grow and thrive like it should."

Congress did not pass the Green New Deal, but Trump blamed it anyway. He said when he becomes president again, he will immediately terminate it.

3. His tax cuts were the biggest in history.

The former president failed to pass many major pieces of legislation throughout his time in the White House. One of his few signature accomplishments was the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Much of the tax cuts benefited the wealthiest Americans. Trump said:

“Businesses were pouring back because of our historic tax and regulation cuts the biggest in both categories in history, bigger even than what Ronald Reagan was able to produce and he produced a lot."

The New York Times debunked the claim. Former President Ronald Reagan’s tax cut in 1981 remains the largest tax cut in history as a percentage of the US economy and reduction by federal revenue.

4. The presidential election was stolen from him.

Trump repeated the same statement he has been saying since the last presidential election. He maintains that the election was “stolen” from him.

“They spent all of the money from machines and all of this stuff and they ended up two weeks later, three weeks later, by that time everyone forgot there was even an election. It doesn't happen in third world countries. They do better than we do. It's horrible what's happening with our election process. And I'll get that job done.”

There is absolutely no evidence that the election was stolen from the former president. That's what he believes and he is sticking to it.

5. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve that he filled is now drained.

There are two false statements embedded in this one statement. Trump did not fill up the reserve, and the reserve is not drained.

The other false and misleading statements made by Trump can be seen in the list made by CNN.