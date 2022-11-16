Topics that should be off-limit at the Thanksgiving table

Thanksgiving dinner mental floss

Thanksgiving Day is on always the last Thursday in November. Millions of families get together to share a delicious meal and be in community. Some family members probably have not seen one another since the last holiday. They might be tempted to share their opinions about a lot of touchy subjects. Some topics should be avoided around the Thanksgiving table with a mixed group of people.

Because of the many volatile subjects in the news these days, it is highly recommended not to bring them up while you are trying to enjoy your dinner. You probably know how to have a group conversation, but don't count on everyone else being able to carry on a conversation without it becoming heated.

Below are some topics to avoid, according to a family therapist and relationship expert. She says:

"My busiest time of year is seeing patients between Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. The reason for this is that people have lots of anxiety about family gatherings."

Politics

Politics should not be discussed because people have their own beliefs and no political issue can be solved while you are eating turkey, mashed potatoes, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, and other side dishes. There is no need to get everyone at the table all riled up over what happened in the last election.

Religion

Religion is another touchy subject that should be avoided. All family members do not believe the same things when it comes to religion. It is doubtful that a conversation in the midst of others is going to get them to change their minds over controversial issues. There is no need to make others uncomfortable with your beliefs. Having a one-on-one conversation later is a better option.

Sports

In years past, sports was a safe topic to talk about in mixed company but not anymore. That's because there are so many other things associated with sports that are debatable. For instance, the subject of sports figures kneeling or not kneeling during the singing of the National Anthem won't be settled during your meal. Besides, people have favorite teams and fight with others about their teams.

Family drama

Family drama shouldn't be tolerated at the dinner table. There is nothing that important that can't wait until the next day when the crowd is not around. Discussing existing family drama will usually end up with family members giving their opinions and taking sides.

Medical conditions

Some people like to give details about their medical conditions to anyone who will listen. Resist the urge to share your medical report around the dinner table. People might be concerned about your health, but they don't want to hear about the details of your last surgery when they are eating.

How much someone is eating

Avoid making comments about how much or how little a person is eating. People know it if they are overweight, and they don't need to be reminded of it. The Thanksgiving table is not the place to discuss any eating issues.

Bragging

Refrain from bragging about your accomplishments. You might have gotten a big job promotion, but you are being insensitive to the cousin who has just gotten laid off from his job.

Safe topics

A few safe topics that might not cause an argument include television shows, movies, music, and the weather. Even so, you should not push any topic on people if you sense they are not interested. If you know your cousin that you sat beside last year brought up uncomfortable topics, choose a seat at the other end of the table so you will not have to listen to her when she brings up a topic that makes you want to sit at the "kiddie table."

Happy Thanksgiving and may all your conversations be pleasant ones.