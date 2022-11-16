Uber vs. Lyft for drivers

Uber and Lyft Logos gutierrezinjury

Ridesharing has become a booming side hustle, part-time and full-time job. Anyone with a car, a driver’s license, and a cleared background check can earn cash for transporting passengers, delivering groceries, meals, alcohol, medicine, and auto parts to those who need the services.

While there are other rideshare jobs, Uber and Lyft are the more popular and best options. Some drivers make a full-time income by driving on their own terms.

Requirements for Uber and Lyft drivers

If a driver signs up for and qualifies for Uber, he can also drive for Lyft. Many people will drive for both Uber and Lyft, and take whichever ride comes up first.

Both Uber and Lyft have car requirements. Uber requires a driver to use a 2002 car model in most cities, whereas Lyft requires the driver's vehicle to be a 2004 vehicle or newer.

Pay for Uber drivers

Uber is currently available in over 80 countries while Lyft is available only in the United States and Canada. Uber has a slight edge over Lyft because drivers can earn even more money through Uber Eats for delivering meals.

Research firm Statista notes that Uber has a significantly higher market share, which means there might be more driving opportunities with Uber than with Lyft.

If Uber sounds interesting, you can sign up here.

Pay for Lyft drivers

Lyft began in 2007 two years before Uber, but Lyft is the second-largest ridesharing company in the United States behind Uber.

Lyft and Uber drivers earn approximately the same average per month, but the tips and earnings per trip are higher for Lyft. Records show Lyft drivers get an average of $25.73 per hour. That is a couple of dollars more than Uber. Lyft drivers make closer to the maximum hourly rate of $35 in big cities like New York and Los Angeles

Pay rates can vary depending on the driver’s city, region, and time of day. Several factors influence a driver’s pay:

Distance rate is the dollar amount earned per mile.

Time rate refers to time-based pricing or the amount earned per minute.

Drivers can also receive tips and special bonuses.

Sign up and get started here, if you are interested.

Check out this video for more information about both Uber and Lyft.

Keep in mind that you can sign up for either one or for both. Then you will have opportunities to earn more money.