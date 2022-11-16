Richmond, VA

Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in need

Margaret Minnicks

Shood, a Richmond-based non-profit, is partnering with local businesses to collect, clean, and repair men's and women's gently used running shoes. Then the company reconditions and distributes them to those who need shoes in Richmond, Virginia. The non-profit gets old shoes from members of the John Marshall track team that make up just a fraction of the thousands of shoes Shood gives away every year.

John Marshall High track team assistant coach Cary Beth Nelson said:

“We don’t have the same funds or opportunities our kids don’t have, you know, that ability to just go to a store and drop 200 bucks on a pair of nice trainers.”

Before Shood began passing out sneakers to those who needed them, the kids would practice in whatever they had whether they were safe for them or not. In fact, they would get injured quickly because they were not wearing proper shoes. They no longer have that problem because of the generosity of Shood.

There are bins set up in the Richmond area for people to drop their used shoes in. Shood picks them up, sorts them by size and style, cleans them, repairs them, and donates them to people who need them.

Founder of Shood

Robin Telfian is the founder of Shood. She said before she founded Shood, not many shoes were being donated to Richmonders. Instead, they were being sent out of the city. Telfian said it was five years ago when she was volunteering at a soup kitchen and someone asked her what happens to a runner’s shoes after a big race. Then Telfian, her volunteers, and community partners began setting up mini shoe stores and giving shoes away. They partnered with Fleet Feet owner Jeff Wells and accumulated enough shoes to give them away in soup kitchens and food pantries.

Telfian is pleased with what she and her volunteers are accomplishing. She said:

“It’s just magical to see the look on kids’ faces when I lace them up for them for the first time."

Growth of Shood

The non-profit is growing with more companies continuing to come on board. They are also partnering with Richmond Public Schools which give new and restored shoes to students at five inner-city high schools.

John Marshall track team member Leslie Green said he is grateful for the kicks, and he is ready for them to help him get to the top.

Shood has distributed more than 6,000 pairs of shoes in and around Richmond. Since it has become so successful, it is expanding to Virginia Beach in the near future to help people in the Tidewater area get shoes on their feet.

