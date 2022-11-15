Turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving dinners

Thanksgiving Dinner Shutterstock

On the last Thursday in November every year, people gather around the table on Thanksgiving to have dinner with their families and friends. The meal every year is basically the same with a few variations. Americans usually eat the same traditional foods they have been eating over many years since the day was declared a holiday. Turkey seems to be the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals. However, that is not the only meat that is consumed.

Other meats

About 70 percent of Americans think it is not a real Thanksgiving dinner without a turkey even though that bird was not on the menu of the first Thanksgiving dinner. The pilgrims and Indians ate deer, duck, geese, oysters, lobster, eel, and fish. Today, turkey is the traditional meat served even though some families may serve cornish hen, duck, or chicken as their main meat. Some people also add glazed ham, barbecue spare ribs, or seafood.

Cost of a Thanksgiving dinner

This year, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people will be more than it was last year. In 2021, the average cost of dinner was $53.31, according to American Farm Bureau Federation’s Thanksgiving cost survey. A year later, the average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner could be as high as $60.50.

Turkey trivia

On average about $2.983 billion is spent on entire Thanksgiving dinners in the United States. The amount includes side dishes and desserts that are eaten along with the turkey.

Side dishes may include potato salad or mashed potatoes, green bean casserole or collard greens, and candied yams. Approximately 859 million pounds of cranberries are produced each year, and Thanksgiving is responsible for about 20 percent of the sales.

The average person consumes about 4,500 calories during the traditional Thanksgiving celebration. This includes snacking while cooking, eating what the children left on their plates, eating desserts, and drinking beverages while watching football games, Macy's parade, or the annual dog show on television.

Usually, there are enough leftovers for the next day or several days after Thanksgiving. Cooks have become creative when it comes to things to do with leftovers. Some people admit they enjoy the food the next day while others say they ate enough of it on the actual day it was served.

It might surprise people that Swanson mistakingly overstocked turkeys in 1953. So many were left over that the company had the brilliant idea to package slices of turkey and add side dishes. The meal was frozen to be eaten at any time of the year. That was the beginning of the first TV dinner that we consume today.

Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year. According to the National Turkey Federation, about 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day compared to 22 million eaten at Christmas and 19 million turkeys eaten on Easter Sunday.