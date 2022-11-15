'Dancing With the Stars' head judge is retiring from the show

Len Goodman Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Head judge Len Goodman made the announcement on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 14, 2022, that he is retiring from the show after next week's season finale.

Halfway through the episode, the 78-year-old judge said:

"This will be my last season judging 'Dancing With the Stars.' I've been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I've decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

After Goodman made the brief announcement, he received a standing ovation from those in the ballroom. His fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough appeared emotional after they heard that Len is making his exit from the show after 17 years and 31 seasons. After all those years, Len has traveled to the United States from Britain to do what he loves. Now, he has decided to give up his judging paddle.

Goodman is a former professional ballroom dancer himself. It is interesting that he never set out to become a dancer. He started dancing at the late age of 19 after his doctor recommended it as therapy for a foot injury, and the rest is history.

He has judged more than 3,000 performances in his 31 seasons of Dancing With the Stars. He concluded his announcement with a nod to his final night of judging set for next week.

"It's been such a wonderful experience for me, and I look forward so much to next week's finale. I'm sure it's going to be absolutely brilliant."

Only head judge

Goodman has been the only head judge since the show started in 2005. He has worked along with fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli since the show's inception, and for five seasons with alternating fourth judges Julianne Hough and Derek Hough. He did not appear as a judge in Seasons 21 and 29, but he presented short segments on dance styles during those seasons.

Len has been a tough judge at the judge's desk and contestants loved to hear him rarely say, "It's a ten from Len." The questions now are: "Who will replace Len? Will it be Carrie Ann or Bruno? After all, they have been there for all 31 seasons with Len. Or will officials bring in someone new, or abolish that position?

Strictly Come Dancing

Before joining the American show, Len was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, a British version of Dancing With the Stars from 2004 until 2016. After he leaves Dancing With the Stars, he will still be involved in dancing because he owns a ballroom dance school in Dartford, Kent.

Dancing With the Stars finale

Watch the Season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars on Disney+ on Monday, November 21, 2022. Not only will you find out who this season's winner will be, but you will also get to see Len Goodman judge contestants for the last time.