John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star and Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies

Jennifer and John Aniston Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is mourning the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 89.

On Monday morning, November 14, Jennifer wrote on Instagram:

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

John Aniston was born John Anastassakis on the Greek island of Crete in 1933. He moved with his family to Pennsylvania when he was 10, and his family shortened their surname to Aniston. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in Theater Arts. His first acting role was not in a soap opera, but by the 1980s, Aniston had found his niche for acting in soap operas.

Soap Operas

Jennifer chose to act like her father even though they chose different genres. Jennifer never acted in a soap opera, but her father starred in three soap operas. Therefore, soap opera fans, celebrities, and friends are mourning his death and sending condolences to the family John has left behind.

1. Days of Our Lives

Aniston first joined Days of Our Lives in 1970 in the role of Dr. Eric Richards. He left that role after one year. However, he returned to the soap opera in 1985 as crime boss Victor Kiriakis who was one of daytime television's greatest villains. He kept that role for the rest of his life. He appeared in about 3,000 episodes of the NBC soap opera for over 30 years.

Aniston received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017. In June, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmys. He did not attend to receive his last award, but Jennifer accepted it on his behalf.

2. Love of Life

When the Greek-born actor took a break from acting on Days of Our Lives, he appeared in CBS' Love of Life as Eddie Aleata from 1975 until 1978.

3. Search for Tomorrow

The talented actor starred in Search for Tomorrow on CBS from 1979 to 1984 before he returned to Days of Our Lives in 1985.