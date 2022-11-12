Sisters act together in Hallmark movies

Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams TIBRINA HOBSON/WIREIMAGE

Kimberly Williams Paisley and Ashley Williams are biological sisters. You might have seen them act in separate Hallmark movies. It is rare to see them act together in the same movie. However, it has happened.

Even though they have been actresses on the Hallmark Channel for a long time, they performed for the first time together in two Christmas movies in December 2021.

Kimberly Williams Paisley

Kimberly Williams Paisley Hallmark

Kimberly Williams Paisley was born on September 14, 1971. She has been in show business since she was only 13 years old. When she was a sophomore, Kimberly left Northwestern University to appear in the 1991 film version of Father of the Bride, but she returned and completed her degree in drama.

Kimberly married country music singer Brad Paisley on March 15, 2003. They are proud parents of two sons. William Huckleberry "Huck" Paisley was born in February 2007. His brother, Jasper Paisley was born in April 2009.

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams The Movie Database

Ashley Williams was born on November 12, 1978. She has been in show business since 1993. On May 29, 2011, Ashley married film producer Neal Dodson. They have two sons: Gus Williams Dodson, born on October 5, 2014, and Odie Sal Dodson, born on May 17, 2017.

Ashley does not use her married name professionally as her older sister, Kimberly does. Other than acting, Ashley is a certified birth doula.

Kimberly and Ashley's Hallmark movies together

In December 2021, Kimberly and Ashley starred in their first Hallmark interconnected movies.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, premiered on December 5, 2021. The movie is about two sisters, Jennifer and Meg Swift who are close to each other even though they live far apart in different cities. Jennifer runs a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City while raising her teenage son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood to help her parents run the local bakery. They swap places and positions to see how the other one lives. Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, premiered on December 12, 2021. The second movie starring Kimberly and Ashley is about Jennifer and Meg Swift. The sisters look for a new purpose during the holiday season. Their swapping provided some unexpected results.

Kimberly and Ashley

Sisters Hallmark

Hopefully, we will see Kimberly and Ashley perform together again.