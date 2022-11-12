Pilot and co-pilot should not eat the same foods while flying

Pilot and Co-Pilot iStock/SeventyFour

Most people are aware that the President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States are not to fly together. That is because if something happens to one of them, at least the other leader will still be available to run the country.

Pilots must eat different meals

Very few people know that the pilot and co-pilot are not allowed to eat the same food while flying. They are allowed to bring their own meals on the plane or choose from a special selection of meals that are different than those available to the crew and passengers. Not only do flight attendants and pilots eat different meals, but the pilot and co-pilot must choose different selections from each other. That is because if one gets sick from food poisoning, there will still be a pilot available to fly you to your destination.

Therefore, one pilot cannot say to the other pilot:

"I'll have what you are having."

Instead, they must say and mean it when they say:

"I'll have what you are not having."

Not strange

The rule is not mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, but most airlines have their own rule about it. It may seem strange for any airline to have a rule about a pilot's eating habits, but it's just part of the job for safety. Simple Flying notes, most airlines abide by that rule.

According to Insider, the reason why pilots and co-pilots can't eat the same food in the air is a safety precaution to prevent the possibility of both pilots suffering from a foodborne illness. This ensures that if something goes wrong with the heath of one of the pilots, like food poisoning, the other pilot is able to step in and take over and continue flying the airplane.

There have been past instances of widespread in-flight food poisoning. During a 1982 flight from Boston to Lisbon, the pilot, co-pilot, flight engineer, and 10 crew members were debilitated from a bad batch of tapioca pudding.

According to a New York Times article from 1984, at that time there was no recommendation about what pilots should or shouldn't eat. After that, airlines began adopting the mandate that still exists today that the pilot and co-pilot shouldn't eat the same meals.

