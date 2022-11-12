Condiments, herbs, seasonings and spices are different

Condiments, Herbs, Seasonings, and Spices fsrmagazine

Cooking for Thanksgiving is right around the corner and cooks will be using condiments, herbs, seasonings, and spices. No, they are not all the same. No, they are not all equal. They do have some of the same characteristics, but they also have some differences and are used for different purposes.

Good cooks know that some condiments can be seasonings depending on how they are used. For instance, if you use mayonnaise in potato salad, it is a seasoning. If you use mayonnaise on a ham sandwich, it is a condiment.

Condiments

A condiment is added to food after cooking to enhance the flavor. It is a supplemental item that is served with some foods for extra flavor. Therefore, a condiment is always eaten with another food to complement that food, but it is usually not eaten by itself. A condiment could be a sauce, gravy, ketchup, or vinegar. Typically, no one would eat those as stand alone foods.

Think of a condiment as something added to food after it is cooked instead of being part of the preparation process. A condiment is optional that can be added to the dish at the table while it is being eaten. When salt and pepper are added to a dish while is it being cooked, they are seasonings. When salt and pepper are added to a dish at the table, they are condiments. The next time you are in a restaurant, check to see if a condiment caddy is on the table for your prepared foods.

Herbs

Herbs are plants used to give food aroma and flavor. They are also used to garnish dishes. Herbs generally refer to the fresh or dried parts of a plant including leaves, roots, stems, seeds, flowers, and bark. There are hundreds of herbs that can be used in small amounts to enhance foods. They can be fresh from the garden or flaked in containers from your local grocery store. Some common herbs include basil, parsley, thyme, sage, and rosemary.

Seasonings

Seasonings are used in the preparation of foods instead of after the food is cooked and ready to be eaten like condiments. If you put the container back in your cupboard after you take some out for cooking, it is a seasoning. If you put the container on the table for the item to be used in food while you eat it, then it is a condiment.

Spices

A spice is a seed, fruit, root, bark, or other parts of the plant primarily used for flavoring, coloring, or preserving food. Spices are different from herbs because they are made from different parts of the plant and are usually grounded. Herbs are made from leaves, flowers, or stems of plants used for flavoring or as a garnish. Some examples of spices include cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and ginger.

Spices are not only used in foods, but they are also used in medicine, cosmetics, perfume, burials, and religious rituals. Spices do not actually expire, but ground spices do lose their flavor after about three years and whole dry spices lose their potency after four years.

Summary