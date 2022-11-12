Richmond, VA

Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elder

Margaret Minnicks

Elder Evangeline BrooksFirst Baptist Church of South Richmond

Evangeline Brooks, a retired teacher and church elder was attacked by a pit dog on Monday, November 7, 2022, around 6:45 a.m. The 88-year-old woman was walking to pick up mail from her sister's mailbox as she usually did. The attack happened on Alaska Drive, near Hull Street, in South Richmond. The dog bit Brooks on the neck. The hospital determined her to be brain dead. She died the next day after her one and only son Howard Brooks had her removed from life support. Howard said his mother should not have died that way.

The beloved woman belonged to First Baptist Church of South Richmond where the senior pastor is former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones. Her sudden death sent waves of grief through the church family and community.

Pastor Jones told WTVR, Richmond's local television station:

"She was salt of the Earth, she was a wonderful person. For a person in their upper 80s to lose their life in such a horrendous way, it is something that really causes us concern on top of our grief."

About Evangeline Brooks

Pastor Dwight Jones and Evangeline BrooksFirst Baptist Church of South Richmond

Brooks had been a prominent member of her church for 25 years. She was a deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. She also was a school teacher for Chesterfield County Public Schools for many years.

According to Pastor Jones:

"She was an excellent, excellent Christian woman. She served in many capacities in this church. There are many people in the church who she taught [at A.M. Davis Elementary School in Chesterfield]. They're grown now, of course, but they were her students. And so she really commanded a lot of respect. We don't have mothers per se in our church, but she was indeed a mother figure."

A friend and First Baptist Church of South Richmond executive minister Cheryl Ivey Green said Brooks' reach extended well beyond their one church.

The executive minister added:

"She was very active in the Deacons Ministry of Richmond and vicinity. So I know that she was known all over the city of Richmond. She was just such a wonderful mentor to all deacons, but especially female deacons. She was very specific about your dress and your attire, and how you should respond as a deacon and act as a deacon, and how we should even operate when we were visiting other churches."

The dog

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) Director Christie Chipps-Peter confirmed that the animal was a pit mix, and the organization euthanized the dog. Richmond Police are working with RACC and will consult with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office regarding any charges. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Pastor Jones contends that local leaders need to do more to protect people from dogs. He said, "There need to be laws that will dictate the consequences of those dogs when they take the life of a woman in her upper 80s. We think that the General Assembly and city council [take action]. There needs to be some type of laws that will address this kind of issue going forward."

