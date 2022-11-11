Celebrities petition bookstores to remove controversial book and film promoted by Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Erik Drost

There is a long list of celebrities who signed a letter sent to Amazon and Barnes & Noble petitioning the popular bookstores to remove the controversial book and antisemitic documentary promoted by Kyrie Irving.

Creative Community for Peace

Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) was behind the letter. The nonprofit organization claims both bookstores allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” In fact, since Irving's tweet, sales of the book have increased. CCFP said both bookstores are “profiting from hate.”

Reaction from celebrities

Celebrities Mila Kunis, Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, and Diane Warren are among at least 200 entertainment industry figures who signed the open letter addressed to Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The open letter ends with a plea:

“We, the undersigned, demand that you immediately remove these works from your sites.”

Kyrie Irving's tweet

NBA star Kyrie Irving promoted the controversial film and book Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America with a tweet. He was suspended for five games without pay by the Brooklyn Nets. Officials ordered him to complete six steps before he could rejoin the team.

CNN reported that the 30-year-old NBA star has since apologized and has completed some of the steps. The star point guard issued an apology on his verified Instagram account. He said he takes full accountability for his action.

Irving wrote:

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

Consequences

Even though Irving will not be dropped from the team, he still faced consequences for his action. Other than being suspended without pay for five games, Nike suspended its relationship with the NBA star. Nike said in a statement to CNN:

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”