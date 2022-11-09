Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lost

SAT test sheet Sonmez/Getty Images/iStockphoto

About 55 students at El Paso High School in Texas who take the SAT on October 27, 2022 might have to retake the test because their answer sheets flew out of a UPS truck that was transporting them, according to Liza Rodriguez, chief communications officer of the El Paso Independent School District, as told to BuzzFeed News.

Video on social media shows the tests flying through the air and scattered on the ground after falling out of the truck. Some of the answer sheets were recovered, but at least 55 of them couldn't be found.

What is SAT?

SAT is a standardized test widely used for college admissions. It is administered to measure a high school student's readiness for college, The test was originally called the Scholastic Aptitude Test. It was later called the Scholastic Assessment Test, then the SAT I: Reasoning Test, then the SAT Reasoning Test. Now it is simply called SAT. The test is usually three hours long and usually costs $55 each time it is taken

Remedy for the situation

Rodriguez said in a statement:

"The school district is working closely with the College Board, which administers the SAT, to determine a remedy for the El Paso High School students whose SAT exams were lost in transit after they were securely submitted to UPS."

She added:

"Counselors are providing students interested in taking the ACT with waivers to retake the exam at no cost."

Most colleges and universities will accept scores from either the SAT or ACT. One is not favored over the other. The American College Test (ACT) is a national standardized test that serves as a measurement of aptitude and critical thinking. Colleges and universities in the United States carefully review exam results for admitting students.

Reactions from students

Ezra Ponzio, a senior at El Paso High School whose SAT exam has been lost, said he took the test for the second time after not being pleased with his score last year. He told KFOX14 he was confident he had scored higher this time. He was hoping to apply to colleges early this year, but now he has to change his plan. He thinks UPS should try its best to make it right with the students whose test sheets were lost.

Zyenna Martinez, the high school's student body president, told KTSM that she is worried about students' privacy because personal information is on those SAT answer sheets that are out there someplace.

Reaction from United Parcel Service

UPS apologized to the school and the students for the loss of the test sheets. The company said in a statement sent to CNN :

“Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions, in this case, are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him.”

Reaction from the College Board

The College Board said in a statement sent to KTSM that it will continue to "provide options for the impacted students."

"Occasionally, test materials are lost in transit. When such instances occur, we work with the school to ensure that students are able to retest as soon as possible."