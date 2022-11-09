Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sends handwritten letter of apology to Nancy Pelosi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten letter of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the comment he made after her husband was attacked, according to WRIC News in Richmond, Virginia. The Republican governor received criticism over the insensitive comment.

The 82-year-old husband of Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.), Paul Pelosi, was hit over the head with a hammer by a man who broke into their San Francisco home on October 28, 2022. He was hospitalized for a fractured skull and injuries to his hands and right arm.

Hours after the news of the attack, Youngkin made a comment about Pelosi during a campaign rally with Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega where he appeared to make light of the attack.

Youngkin said:

"There's no room for violence anywhere, but we're going to send [Pelosi] back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

The remark drew laughter from the crowd. Youngkin was quickly condemned for his remark about the serious crime, especially because the attacker was looking to harm the Democratic Speaker of the House. Some people didn't think the remark was a laughing matter. Instead, they viewed the comment as insensitive and an insufficient condemnation of the violence.

Youngkin initially declined to say he regretted the remark when pressed on the matter in a television interview. In a Friday interview for Newsmax TV’s “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” Van Susteren asked Youngkin twice whether he’d like a “do-over” on his comments or to apologize, which Youngkin refused.

Democrats, including Vega’s opponent Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), called on Youngkin to apologize. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) said Youngkin’s comment was “beneath the dignity of his office.”

Youngkin's explanation:

"My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi's husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn't do a great job with that. And so listen, it was a personal note and it was one between me and the speaker, just to reflect those sentiments."

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman confirmed on Wednesday, November 9 that Youngkin sent the letter and that the speaker has accepted the governor's apology. This was first reported by Punchbowl News,