8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El Capitan

Eight-year-old Sam Baker is the youngest person to reach the top of California’s iconic El Capitan rock formation. After four days of guided climbing, Sam and his father Joe Baker from Colorado Springs reached the top of the cliff face inside Yosemite National Park .

Joe Baker wrote on Facebook:

“We made it!” “... What an amazing week! I’m so proud of Sam. He completed the youngest rope ascent of ElCap! In a few years, he might be … back breaking more records. We will be in [the] afterglow for days.”

The entire Baker family enjoys rock climbing. Joe's wife and Sam’s mother, Ann Baker, didn’t climb with her family on that mission, but she is also an avid climber and a big supporter of her son’s endeavors. The family set up a website to document Sam's adventures and raise money to “make films that would inspire parents to adventure big with their kids.”

Sam's journey

A video was shown on television showing Sam climbing in and out of his crib when he was a toddler. Therefore, it is safe to say that Sam has been climbing all his life. Now at the age of 8, he has advanced from climbing into cribs to climbing El Capitan which is much taller and more dangerous.

Joe and Sam did not wake up one day and say to each other, "Let go climb El Capitan." Instead, Sam began training at least 18 months before the actual climb. He did a test run at Moonlight Buttress inside Zion National Park in Utah. His father told CNN ’s Andy Rose and Aya Elamroussi that Sam did a terrific climb and showed he could handle the exposure.

The writing on Sam's shirt is true. His full name is Sam Adventure Baker. Therefore, "Adventure" is his middle name.

Sam's climb

The second grader, alongside his father, began the ascent of the 3,000-foot-tall granite formation on October 25 and reached the summit on October 28. They made the high-elevation journey with the help of two guides.

El Capitan Mike Murphy

During the climb, the Bakers used a technique known as “jugging.” After a guide placed a rope up the rock, the climbers used handheld devices to slide up the fixed rope. That way, the climbers could shimmy up the rope without touching the face of the rock with their hands. They simply pulled themselves up the ropes.

Even with cautionary methods, reaching the top of El Capitan is no small feat. It can be difficult and dangerous. Because it took four days to reach the top, food, water, and heavy equipment had to be carried. The adventure also included setting up and sleeping on a small platform that’s suspended thousands of feet in the air.

Controversy surrounding the climb

Joe and Sam's achievement has not been without controversy. Some criticized Joe for even taking his young son on the dangerous trip. Critics don't dispute that the duo reached the top, but they claim it wasn’t really a “climb” because of the method they used. Some members of the Yosemite climbing community have complained publicly that what the pair had done did not actually constitute climbing. One long-time climber even called the feat a “ publicity hoax .”

Other kids have done what Sam Baker did

Before Sam Baker reached the top of El Cap, two other kids did the same thing using the same method, but the two girls were slightly older.