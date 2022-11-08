Alternative social media sites for those who leave Twitter

In the short time since billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, hundreds of thousands, including celebrities, have left or are planning to leave the social media platform. According to several media reports, rival platforms are beginning to grow because former Twitter users are flopping to those sites.

Celebrities who left Twitter

There is a very long list of celebrities who have left Twitter since Elon Musk became the owner on October 27, 2022. Here are some of them.

  • Sara Bareilles
  • Toni Braxton
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Ken Olin
  • Shonda Rhimes
  • Whoopi Goldberg
  • Kathy Griffins was suspended for impersonating Musk.

Shonda Rhimes tweeted to her nearly 2 million Twitter followers Saturday afternoon, two days after Musk closed his deal to purchase the service.

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."

Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC's The View said before deactivating her account:

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy. I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitude blocked and now they’re back on, and I’m just going to get out. If it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back, but as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter."

If you are thinking about leaving Twitter, here are five alternative platforms listed in alphabetical order that might interest you.

CounterSocial

CounterSocial was started in 2017. The company advertises its social media site with "No trolls. No abuse. No ads. No fake-news. No foreign influence ops." The site has 63.8 million monthly visitors, according to its website. The platform gives users a live stream of news programming, the ability to create online communities, and a video chat feature.

Discord

Discord was designed in 2015 to provide gamers ages 13 and over with an easy way to communicate while playing video games. The social media site has 150 million active monthly users. According to the Discord website, users can join large groups on topics like Minecraft or Fortnite, but the platform is mostly composed of "private, invite-only spaces for groups of friends and communities to stay in touch and spend time together." Discord also has a video chatting feature and allows users to listen to music with friends via Spotify.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn originally launched in 2003 and Microsoft acquired it in 2016. It now has 875 million users, according to its website. LinkedIn is mostly a business professional networking site. However, the platform also has social media-friendly features, including a news feed and live streaming. Like Twitter, LinkedIn allows users to post updates, videos, photos, and links to other content. Users learn new skills through LinkedIn Learning and can apply for job vacancies.

Mastodon

Mastodon was launched in 2016 by a German developer as an alternative to Twitter. Instead of posting "tweets," you can post "toots." After Musk suspended Kathy Griffin's account, she is now posting on Mastodon. Others are already starting to migrate to the platform. The site gained 10,801 new accounts on the day after Musk took over Twitter. It has gained a total of 22,139 new accounts during the past week, according to the Washington Post.

Mastodon now has more than 380,000 monthly active users. That's just a fraction of Twitter's 237.8 million daily active users. However, while Twitter's users are decreasing, Mastodon's users are increasing.

Reddit

Reddit is not a social media platform like Twitter. Instead, it is an online forum. Most visitors use Reddit to comment on pop culture, news, and trending topics. Reddit was co-founded by entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis star Serena Williams.

