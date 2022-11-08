Cher, 76, defends relationship with her 36-year-old boyfriend

Cher and Alexander joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

Cher, 76, has a new man in her life. The singer, actress, and television personality is often referred to by the media as the "Goddess of Pop." She recently confirmed that she is dating a much younger man. The new man in her life is 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Cher said she expected the hate, but she is not here for the hate. After the two were spotted holding hands a few days ago, the singer responded to criticism about their relationship.

She posted on Twitter:

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

Cher posted a series of other tweets where she explained that the 40-year age gap is really no biggie. She even referenced the teachings of Sogyal Rinpoche, a late Tibetan Buddhist teacher, and best-selling author. Cher says she learned from Rinpoche that "some people meet, others recognize."

The singer said she doesn't feel the need to respond to all the "haters."

She wrote:

"I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate…doesn’t matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone."

Regardless of the negative comments about them, Cher seems very happy with Alexander. The pair reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week and have been together ever since. In response to a fan, Cher revealed that Alexander has met her family and has been treating her like a "queen."

Most people know more about Cher than they know about the new man in her life. She was married to Sonny Bono​​ from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She has two children, one child by each husband, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman.

Who is Alexander Edwards?

Alexander Edwards is a rapper, musician, and music executive. Currently, Edwards is the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam records and the owner of Universal Music Group. He has a 3-year-old son named Slash by Amber Rose. Amber posted on Instagram that Alexander cheated on her, and he admitted it.

Cher says she knows about Alexander's past, but it doesn't bother her one bit. She said:

"As we all know … I WASN'T BORN YESTERDAY. What I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice, you take a chance. I've always taken chances ... it's who I am."

Cher believes in second chances. She seems to be happy with Alexander who is 40 younger than she is.