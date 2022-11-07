Airline removes 6 economy seats so the world's tallest woman could fly for the first time

Margaret Minnicks

Rumeysa Gelgi and her motherReuters

Rumeysa Gelgi, who stands 7 feet 0.7 inches tall, holds the Guinness World Records title for being the tallest woman in the world. At age 25, she was able to take her first flight after Turkish Airlines removed six economy seats from one of their airplanes. The modification allowed Gelgi to lie on a stretcher for the 13-hour flight from Istanbul to San Francisco, according to MailOnline.

She needed to travel to California to spend time advancing her career in software development and work with Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgiinstagram

On Instagram, Gelgi shared images of herself on the flight and said it was "a flawless journey from start to finish."

She also stated:

"This was my first flight, but it certainly won't be the last. From now on, I will be very honored and happy to fly to different parts of the world with @turkishairlines. A heartfelt thank you to every single person involved in my journey."

Gelgi had never been able to travel on an airplane before because of her stature. Even as a child, she was too large to fit in a plane seat. She uses a wheelchair or walker to move around because of a rare genetic condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes bone overgrowth and scoliosis in addition to other ailments. The tallest woman weighed just over 13 pounds when she was born and was over 23 inches long, the average length of a two-month-old baby. 

Even though Gelgi's condition is hereditary, no other member of her family has Weaver syndrome. Her parents and siblings are of average height.

Rumeysa Gelgi and ParentsGuinness World Records

Gelgi explained her condition on Instagram:

"I was born with extreme physical uniqueness, and wanted to have as much of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves.⁣

Now I am the holder of the following titles as well: the largest hands (female), the longest finger (female), and the longest back (female) ..which makes me 5x Guinness World Record Holder at total.⁣

Thank you for making all these possible and welcoming me back to the family once again @GuinnessWorldRecords."

Gelgi has won five Guinness World Records. She was first recognized in 2014, when she received the title of the World's Tallest Living Teenager. The organization named her the world's tallest woman in 2021.

The world's tallest woman also holds the records for the woman with the largest hands. Her right hand measures 9.81 inches long, and her left hand measures 9.55 inches long, Gelgi holds the record for the woman with the longest fingers measuring 4.4 inches long, and the woman with the longest back measuring 23.58 inches.

Rumeysa Gelgi's handNews24

Life is difficult for Gelgi in many ways. One of the biggest challenges she faces is transportation. She is too tall to sit in a car in a regular seated position. Therefore, she travels in a van while lying on a mattress in the back. 

Gelgi concludes:

"My height looks like a disadvantage to other people, but I have turned it into a blessing for myself. My uniqueness and differences are being awarded and celebrated."

