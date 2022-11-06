Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

Margaret Minnicks

Food in restaurantShutterstock

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.

Some of those fees include the following:

  • automatic gratuity
  • service charge
  • credit card fee
  • takeout fee
  • inflation fee

The above items are called "service fees," but don't think your server is the one who gets the extra money you are dishing out. Unfortunately, restaurant owners attach fees without letting customers know what they are for.

Automatic gratuity

Automatic gratuity is the one that most consumers know about. That is the server's tip that is automatically added to the restaurant bill, pre-tax, by the restaurant. In times past, consumers could decide on what they wanted to give depending on the service they receive. These days, the amount is automatically stated on the bill no matter what the service is like. Diners have the option to tip on top of the automatic gratuity, but it is not required. The gratuity goes to the server or service staff in the case of tip pooling.

Service charges

Service charges are a flat percentage added to the bill and are usually 20%. However, these charges do not automatically go to the server. Restaurant owners have the option to use them any way they like.

Credit card fees

Credit card companies charge the restaurant around 3% for every credit card that is used by consumers to pay for their meals. Those fees are passed along to the consumer. Therefore, your credit card fees go directly to the restaurant.

Takeout fees

Takeout fees also go directly to the restaurant. The amount is usually around $1 or $2 to offset the cost of the box, bag, wrappings, and whatever else is used to prepare foods to be taken out.

Inflation fee

Some restaurants in Richmond, Virginia add a 3.5% inflation fee. They say that do that to keep from consistently raising menu prices. Therefore, the inflation fee is added to the cost of a meal. There’s been more than a 36% increase in restaurants nationwide that have an inflation fee. Those that do not have an inflation fee, have raised their menu prices. In other words, consumers are paying much more for the same meal than they did a few years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaQ3o_0j0oa8Te00
Couple looking at billPhoto by Stokkete

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, menu prices have increased almost 12% in the last 12 months. Eric Terry, the President of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, said:

“The National Restaurant Association indicates that restaurant prices have increased almost 12 percent in the last 12 months. That’s a very significant increase and it even exceeds some of the inflationary numbers."

