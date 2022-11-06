Former Twitter employees react to being laid off abruptly

Elon Musk laid off half of Twitter employees after a week of being the owner of the social platform. Before that, the Testa billionaire fired top executives immediately after he took control of the company. Of Twitter's 7,500 employees nationwide, 3,700 of them were laid off. All employees were instructed to go home on Thursday, and not go to the offices on Friday.

Musk's reason for the mass layoffs

Musk's layoffs were immediate and unconventional. In a tweet, the owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc., said the company had "no choice" because it was losing more than $4 million per day.

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an email was sent informing the staff that some would abruptly lose their jobs the following day. On Friday, November 4, some employees learned they were laid off in some unusual ways. They were kicked off Twitter's internal systems or locked out of their work laptops.

Criticisms of the layoffs

As of September 28, 2022, Musk had a net worth of roughly $259.8 billion. After paying $44 billion for Twitter, his estimated net worth is around $207 billion, as of November 4, 2022. He still tops the list of the wealthiest person in the world, according to both the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes' billionaires' list.

In a tweet, Musk said he didn't buy Twitter to make more money. He said:

I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love."

Musk, 51, is being criticized over how the layoffs were handled. Five former Twitter employees filed a class action lawsuit in California accusing the company of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), a federal US labor law that mandates businesses with 100 or more employees to provide a 60 calendar-day advance notification of mass layoffs of employees.

Sandra Sucher, a Harvard University professor who studies layoffs, told the Times that it was uncommon to see that many employees laid off at once. She said Twitter’s cuts were among the most poorly handled she had ever seen.

Sucher added:

"This is a master class in how not to do it. If you were going to rank order ways to upset people, telling them you're going to do it in advance, without rationale, that is a particularly inhumane way to treat them."

Reactions from former employees

Employees shared stories about finding out they were laid off by being kicked off company platforms.

  • One Twitter employee was locked out of the system in the middle of a call about Twitter Blue, according to The New York Times. The group, led by project manager Esther Crawford, was discussing updates to the subscription product and issues when one person just dropped off the call.
  • Rachel Bonn, a former Twitter employee, said she lost access to her work laptop Thursday night, hours after Musk said layoffs were coming.
  • Chris Younie, a member of the partnerships team based in London, discovered he had been laid off when he checked around 3 a.m. on Friday and he was unable to turn on his work laptop or log into his work emails.

Employee compensation

Even though the layoffs came abruptly, Musk promised all those affected will get three months of severance pay.

Twitter advertisers

Some advertisers, which provide 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue, have paused their spending on the platform. They are concerned about other abrupt changes Musk might make. That pullback accelerated on Friday as advertisers like Volkswagen Group joined the growing boycott.

Civil rights groups think Musk might make it so Twitter’s content will lead to a rise in toxic speech.

