Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality show

Katelyn and Howard Newstate WTVR

A Richmond couple, Howard and Katelyn Newstate call themselves "Newstate Nomads." That's because the couple travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago. It was Howard's idea to live mobile in a 200-square-foot RV back in 2018.

Therefore, the couple traded in their brick-and-mortar home in Richmond, Virginia for a home on wheels. Since doing so, they have traveled more than 80,000 miles across North America even though their families didn’t believe they would be doing it this long.

It is easy for both Howard and Katelyn to travel because they work remotely. Howard is skilled in cinematic photography and videos for movies, music videos, and television shows. Katelyn previously worked as a reporter and anchor for WRIC Channel 8 and was the Director of Communications for King’s Dominion.

Howard said:

“The stars kind of aligned and we were both able to work remotely. So, we decided in 2018 just hit the road and 80,000 miles later, we still have no plans of stopping.”

Katelyn said:

“Now it's just become the norm, like, it is just our lifestyle. I think that our family and friends do like it in the sense that when people are scattered all over the place, it's easier for us to just drive our house to them.”

Places visited

The Newstate Nomads have visited and stayed in Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and all but four U.S. states in their RV with their three dogs. The couple said they miss their community and friends the most. Katelyn added she wished their RV had a washer and dryer.

New RV reality show

The couple has a large social media following. Check out their YouTube channel with close to 50,000 subscribers. There you will see all the places they have visited. Howard and Katelyn posted on their Facebook page on November 3, 2022, that they’re competing on the first season of RV Unplugged. The show is an off-grid RV camping series airing in the spring where the grand prize is $10,000.

Katelyn concludes:

“RV and travel, in general, is about pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. With all of these challenges and just the experience — having blind faith that this was something that was going to be an enjoyable experience. It was pushing us out of our comfort zone."