Details about Prince Harry's memoir 'SPARE'

There has been a lot of talk and speculation for many months about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. In the last few days, more details have been revealed. Those details have caused so many pre-orders that the book has already made the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex a best-selling author without people having read a word of it.

Even at the pre-order stage, the book is in the Top 10 on Amazon’s bestsellers list and has the approval of 47% of Americans compared to only 10% who think Prince Harry should not have written the book, according to an exclusive poll for Newsweek.

Let's look at some of the details that caused the book to reach the top of the charts on pre-orders alone before the book is released on January 10, 2023.

Title of book

The title of Prince Harry's memoir is SPARE. The title is in reference to the label Prince Harry has had on him his entire life. "The heir and the spare" or "the spare to the heir" is a common way to refer to the second son in case something happens to the first son who is the heir.

Book cover

Prince Harry's close-up photo was taken by Ramona Rosales. The photographer captured him with a casual look. Rosales is the same photographer Meghan Markle has used for some of her recent photoshoots.

One fan of the photograph commented on the photographer's Instagram photo, saying:

"Such beautiful work! You have captured his image in a way that reveals the multifaceted/multidimensional parts of him, which often are flattened. In just one image, you’ve created a curiosity to read this book. I think it’s the emotion you’ve captured in the detail of his eyes. Again. Truly beautiful work."

General details inside the book

The long-awaited book is being published by Penguin Random House. The memoir provides an "intimate and heartfelt" first-hand account of Harry's personal experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him over the years since his mother's death on August 31, 1997, when he was just 12 years old.

According to a press release:

"SPARE is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

JR Moehringer is Prince Harry's ghostwriter for SPARE, but the Duke of Sussex tells his story in his own words. The memoir is an emotionally powerful story about growing up in a royal household, his ten years in the Army and serving in Afghanistan, and meeting Meghan Markle , his wife and mother of their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

A new chapter was added after the death of Harry's beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. The two of them had a special bond.

Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter about their time together. However, they all refused. Therefore, there will not be anything about them in the book.

Royal concerns

King Charles III, William, Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family are “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal.”

Prince Harry said:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said at the time. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Charitable donations

Prince Harry already received at least $20 million upfront from Penguin Random House. Proceeds from SPARE will be donated to a number of British charities which Prince Harry already supports, including Sentebale, an organization that helps vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.

The Duke of Sussex will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild which makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of a hospital, wherever possible.

Ordering details

Go to princeharrymemoir.com to pre-order your copy of the 416-page memoir.

Hardcover UK Price: £14 / U.S. Price: $36.00

Hardcover Pre-Order/U.S. Amazon Price Guaranteed: $25.20

EBook UK Price £13.99 /U.S. Kindle Price: $17.99

Audio Download: Free with Audible

An unabridged audio edition of the book, narrated by Prince Harry will be released by Penguin Random House Audio in digital and physical formats.

English-language editions of SPARE will be published in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, and South Africa. The book will also be published in translation in 15 additional languages.