Is the Thanksgiving dish called stuffing or dressing?

It's time for the great Thanksgiving debate again. Year after year, people debate whether the side dish on the table as part of the Thanksgiving meal is called stuffing or dressing.

Regional Debate

The two terms are used interchangeably depending on where you live. People in the South insist that since it is a side dish cooked outside the turkey, it should be called "dressing." Therefore, they debate with their northern friends who call the dish made with the same ingredients "stuffing" no matter how it is prepared.

Stuffing definition

The dictionary defines stuffing as a mixture stuffed into another food before it is cooked. Because the ingredients are stuffed inside a turkey or other poultry, then the mixture fits the definition of being called stuffing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7zw5_0iwMHW6c00
Stuffing inside turkeyPillsbury

Dressing

When ingredients are cooked outside the cavity of poultry, it is not stuffing because nothing has been stuffed. The side dish is called dressing that has been cooked in a pan but not inside the cavity of a bird.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2w9x_0iwMHW6c00
Thanksgiving DressingCraig Lee for The New York Times

Cooking experts don't agree

The Food Lover's Companion and the National Turkey Federation say stuffing and dressing can be used interchangeably. However, The Joy of Cooking says the dish is stuffing when cooked inside the bird and dressing when it's cooked outside.

Call it delicious

People might debate about what to call it, but one thing is for certain. Whether inside the turkey or outside the bird, the mixture is delicious. There are almost never any disagreements about the taste. It is a favorite and no Thanksgiving meal should be without it.

